Opera house luncheon offers laughs, music

Nobody knows if the groundhog will see its shadow on Feb. 2, but guests should find music and laughter during the Fremont Opera House luncheon.

That’s when guests will hear music by Midland University students and information about the opera house’s upcoming production of “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.”

The First Wednesday Arts Luncheon starts at noon Feb. 2 at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.

Luncheons consist of a meal, catered by Dan Rosenbaum of Fremont, and 20 to 30 minutes of live entertainment. Altogether, the lunches last an hour so people who must leave to return to work may do so. This month’s meal is chicken parmesan.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited. Cost is $15 per person.

Event coordinators would like reservations at least 24 hours in advance. Reservations may be made online at fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-720-2332.

During the luncheon, Fremonters Doyle Schwaninger, who plays Dan Rowen, and Jim Campbell, who portrays Dick Martin, will provide an introduction about the “Laugh-In” show, set from Feb. 11-13 in the opera house.

“Laugh-In” performances start at 7 p.m., Feb. 11-12 and 2 p.m., Feb. 13 in the opera house.

The performance is a fast-paced adaptation of the sketch comedy television show and is designed to offer wholesome humor of people of all tastes and ages.

Singers from the Midland University production of “Pippin” will provide musical entertainment during the luncheon.

“They’re always good,” said Lee Meyer, FOH executive director, of the Midland students.

“Pippin” is a musical about a young prince in medieval times who’s trying to find himself. Dan Hays, director of theatre activities at Midland, is directing this show.

Performances of “Pippin” start at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Feb. 6, all in Kimmel Theater in the Swanson Hall of Science, 900 N. Clarkson St., on the Midland campus. More information is available at https://www.midlandu.edu/venue/kimmel-theatre/.

Luncheon proceeds benefit the historic opera house. The opera house was built in 1888 and in 1975 became the first building in Fremont to join the National Registry of Historic Places.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.