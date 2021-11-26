Opera house luncheon set for Dec. 1

Festive Christmas tunes will fill Fremont Opera House on Dec. 1.

That’s when the public is invited to the First Wednesday Arts Luncheon.

Luncheons consist of a hot meal, catered by Dan Rosenbaum of Fremont, and 20 to 30 minutes of live entertainment. Altogether, the lunches last an hour.

The next luncheon starts at noon, Dec. 1, in the opera house, 541 N. Broad St., in Fremont. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. The public is invited. Cost is $15 per person.

Guest musical entertainment will be provided by Midland University’s Clef Dwellers, a select vocal group.

Joel Johnston will direct the group, which will sing Christmas songs they’ll perform for an upcoming concert.

Reservations can be made online at fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-720-2332. Reservations need to be made a couple days in advance so organizers know how much food will need to be prepared.

Fremont musicians Amy and Mike Spies will perform for the arts luncheon in January. That event will start at noon, Jan. 5. Cost will be $15.

“The luncheons are really very special,” said Lee Meyer, FOH executive director. “They’re fun. We decorate the tables. You get to sit and leisurely chat with your neighbors. The meal is very nice for a reasonable fee and you get great entertainment besides.”

Meyer added that the meal and entertainment takes place in an hour so people, who are working, can get in and out on time.

“I think it’s a great way to brighten your day and see local entertainment – what Fremont has to offer.”

The meal and entertainment take place in the historic opera house.

Proceeds from events, such as the luncheon, benefit the Fremont landmark.

Formerly known as the Love-Larson Opera house, it was built in 1888 by James Wheeler Love, a former educator. Its grand opening performance took place in December that year.

After its purchase by L.P. Larson in 1905, it was renamed the L.P. Larson Opera house. It was renamed Fremont Opera House in more recent times.

In 1975, the opera house became the first building in Fremont to join the National Registry of Historic Places. It earned this recognition in part due to the architecture of the structure and physical size.

It also survived the Hotel Pathfinder explosion in 1976.

Although the façade sustained damage, the building remained structurally sound.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.