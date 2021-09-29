 Skip to main content
Opera house luncheon to feature MU jazz quartet
The Midland Jazz Quartet and vocalist Renzellous Brown will perform this month at Fremont Opera House. Clockwise from left are: Brown; David Estrada, guitar; Cayenne Johnson, bassist; Pablo Arza, guitarist; and Will Yindrick, drums. John Huss, director of jazz at Midland University, will direct the musicians during the performance.

 Courtesy photo

Lee Meyer knows people need a break.

And Fremont Opera House is offering that break via the First Wednesday Arts Luncheons.

Luncheons consist of a hot meal, catered by Dan Rosenbaum of Fremont, and 20 to 30 minutes of live entertainment. Altogether, the lunches last an hour.

The next luncheon starts at noon, Oct. 6, in the opera house, 541 N. Broad St., in Fremont. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. The public is invited. Cost is $15 per person.

Eight luncheons are planned this season.

The Midland Jazz Quartet will provide this month’s entertainment.

Quartet members are: Will Yindrick, drums; Pablo Arza and David Estrada, guitarists; and Cayenne Johnson, bassist. Renzellous Brown is the vocalist.

John Huss, director of jazz at Midland University, will direct the musicians during the performance.

Songs in the program include Nat King Cole’s “There Will Never Be Another You”; Lena Horne’s “Stormy Weather”; “I Can’t Get Started,” made popular by Ella Fitzgerald”; “Lullaby Of Birdland,” made famous by Sarah Vaughan.

“We know our history and we know our music, too,” Brown said.

Arza described the students’ music.

“I really like taking from the ’40s and ’50s jazz, but we also all have a different understanding and background of jazz so what we come up with is something a little more modern, but also with a traditional feel and is unique,” Arza said.

This isn’t the first time for the arts luncheons. The opera house began hosting the monthly luncheons in January 2020.

“They were very nice and we had good crowds, but because of COVID we had to stop,” said Lee Meyer, FOH executive director.

Meyer notes that luncheons don’t require a lot of time for attendees.

“You’re in and out in an hour and so you can go back to work,” Meyer said.

Jazz quartet members hope people will attend.

“We’re excited for people to hear our group and what we’ve been working on,” Arza said.

Yindrick believes supporting organizations like the opera house is important, because they help keep the arts alive.

“I think supporting the opera house is awesome,” Yindrick said.

Meyer believes attendees will like the event.

“It will be a very enjoyable, relaxing lunch,” Meyer said. “They can leave their busy offices and hear this very talented group and talk to like-minded people and meet new people.”

Spaces can be reserved at fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-719-5117. Attendees can pay at the door, but they’re asked to reserve a place so organizers know how many meals to prepare.

