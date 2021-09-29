Opera house luncheon to feature MU jazz quartet

“I really like taking from the ’40s and ’50s jazz, but we also all have a different understanding and background of jazz so what we come up with is something a little more modern, but also with a traditional feel and is unique,” Arza said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This isn’t the first time for the arts luncheons. The opera house began hosting the monthly luncheons in January 2020.

“They were very nice and we had good crowds, but because of COVID we had to stop,” said Lee Meyer, FOH executive director.

Meyer notes that luncheons don’t require a lot of time for attendees.

“You’re in and out in an hour and so you can go back to work,” Meyer said.

Jazz quartet members hope people will attend.

“We’re excited for people to hear our group and what we’ve been working on,” Arza said.

Yindrick believes supporting organizations like the opera house is important, because they help keep the arts alive.

“I think supporting the opera house is awesome,” Yindrick said.

Meyer believes attendees will like the event.