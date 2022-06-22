Opera house to stage 'The Odd Couple' June 24-26

Dylan Laufer and Molly Knosp are tackling dual roles in a comedy.

Both are part of "The Odd Couple" show set to take the stage this weekend at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.

Tickets are $20 each with performances starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Senior citizens will receive a discount.

The play written by Neil Simon is the story of two very different men, Oscar Madison and Felix Unger, who typically play poker with their buddies on Friday night.

One night, the poker players learn that Unger, who’s newly separated from his wife, is wandering distraught around New York City.

Felix ends up at the poker game after which Oscar, a divorced sports writer, invites the dejected man to move in with him.

What results is crazy comedy when the men discover how incompatible they are. Oscar is sloppy and Felix is very neat.

Life can only get nuttier when Oscar invites two English sisters — Cecily and Gwendolyn Pigeon — over for a double date.

Noah Lounx, a Midland University graduate from Omaha, plays Oscar, and Jeff Talkington, of Fremont, is Felix.

Poker players include: Doyle Schwaninger as Vinny; Geoffery Semrad, Speed; and Christopher Jackson, Roy.

Laufer, who’s directing the show, also portrays the poker-playing cop, Murray.

Knosp, the stage manager, is Cecily and Jacqueline Opheim, is Gwendolyn.

Laufer describes his dual role.

“It is especially challenging,” Laufer said. “It’s one thing to be a director. It’s also interesting to be a director and an actor at the same time.”

He said rehearsals have gone well.

“Everything has been going swimmingly,” Laufer said.

This show isn’t part of the opera house’s lineup, but something Laufer put together.

“I know there’s a lot of Midland students who graduate and they want to become actors, but they have to go to Omaha or Lincoln. A lot of them live in Fremont,” he said.

Show proceeds will benefit the opera house, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Laufer encourages the public to attend.

“You will definitely get a laugh out of this,” Laufer said. “It is a funny show.”

Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-297-3299, email at arts.stars01@gmail.com or online at tinyurl.com/2P9CWV9P. Tickets also will be sold at the door.

