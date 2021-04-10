OPPD makes $34.4 million in payments in lieu of tax

Omaha Public Power District distributed in lieu of tax payments totaling $34.4 million to 11 southeast Nebraska counties. That’s up slightly from nearly $34 million distributed last year. Payments were made April 1.

OPPD’s payment to Dodge County totaled $145,490, up from $143,759 paid last year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In-lieu-of-tax payment amounts are based on 5% of OPPD’s gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales in incorporated cities and towns, and they take the place of property taxes. County treasurers distribute the funds to school districts, cities and other entities to fund needed services and improvements.

In addition to in-lieu-of-tax payments, the district pays general sales taxes, gasoline taxes, motor vehicle license fees and permit fees like any other business.

The Dodge County Treasurer’s office provided the following breakdown for how the money will be allocated (rounded to the nearest dollar): Dodge County, $20,953; City of Hooper, $18,961; Hooper Public Schools, $19,473; City of North Bend, $25,868; North Bend Public Schools, $44,838; Village of Nickerson, $4,686; Nickerson Public Schools, $8,834; Village of Winslow, $1,364; Winslow Public Schools, $514.

Saunders County received $317,658 while Washington County received $646,430.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.