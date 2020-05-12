OPPD sees scam reports on the rise

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Omaha Public Power District is, once again, seeing an uptick in reports of scammers trying to take advantage of its customers.

Before noon, OPPD already received more than 60 reports from its customers.

Scammers may be trying to take advantage of the increased number of people who are working from home or who have students taking classes online, due to COVID-19.

However, the scam pre-dates COVID-19, though as it’s been happening all across the country for years, OPPD said in a release.

Aggressive callers pose as utility workers, trying to convince customers they owe money either for a bill or equipment, such as a meter. Often they use “spoofing” technology to make their phone numbers appear legitimate on caller identification. The scammers typically instruct customers to use a pre-paid debit, gift, or Green Dot card to settle up. They threaten to disconnect service if customers do not pay.

OPPD does not charge for meters and would never cold-call customers demanding payment.