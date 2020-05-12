OPPD sees scam reports on the rise
Omaha Public Power District is, once again, seeing an uptick in reports of scammers trying to take advantage of its customers.

Before noon, OPPD already received more than 60 reports from its customers.

Scammers may be trying to take advantage of the increased number of people who are working from home or who have students taking classes online, due to COVID-19.

However, the scam pre-dates COVID-19, though as it’s been happening all across the country for years, OPPD said in a release.

Aggressive callers pose as utility workers, trying to convince customers they owe money either for a bill or equipment, such as a meter. Often they use “spoofing” technology to make their phone numbers appear legitimate on caller identification. The scammers typically instruct customers to use a pre-paid debit, gift, or Green Dot card to settle up. They threaten to disconnect service if customers do not pay.

OPPD does not charge for meters and would never cold-call customers demanding payment.

OPPD has suspended disconnections for non-payment until 30 days after the expiration of the last directed health measures of any of the 13 counties within OPPD’s service territory. Therefore, any threat to shut off power is a sign that the caller is a scammer and OPPD advises to hang up the phone.

Customers with questions about making a payment, or about their account in general, should always call OPPD directly. Within Omaha, the number is 402-536-4131. Outside of Omaha, customers should call 1-877-536-4131.

