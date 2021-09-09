Ordinance goes to third reading

The Fremont City Council will hold its third and final readings for government and utility salary ordinances Thursday.
The ordinances will be discussed at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building.
The government ordinance includes union agreements, as well as non-union pay grade changes based on comparability.
The utility ordinance recommends a 2.5% increase to all non-union classifications as a revised collective bargaining agreement had not been agreed on.
The ordinances' second readings were approved Wednesday with a 5-2 vote, with Councilmembers Glen Ellis and Brad Yerger voting against.
However, a motion to waive the third readings and approve the ordinances failed 5-2, as a supermajority vote is required.
Both ordinances initially had their first readings approved 5-2 at a special meeting Tuesday night.
Although a motion to waive the second and third readings was also made, the vote failed 5-2.