Ordinance goes to third reading

The Fremont City Council will hold its third and final readings for government and utility salary ordinances Thursday.

The ordinances will be discussed at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building.

The government ordinance includes union agreements, as well as non-union pay grade changes based on comparability.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The utility ordinance recommends a 2.5% increase to all non-union classifications as a revised collective bargaining agreement had not been agreed on.

The ordinances' second readings were approved Wednesday with a 5-2 vote, with Councilmembers Glen Ellis and Brad Yerger voting against.

However, a motion to waive the third readings and approve the ordinances failed 5-2, as a supermajority vote is required.

Both ordinances initially had their first readings approved 5-2 at a special meeting Tuesday night.

Although a motion to waive the second and third readings was also made, the vote failed 5-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0