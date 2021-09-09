Ordinances pass council following third reading

The Fremont City Council approved government and utility salary ordinances at a special meeting Thursday night.

The ordinances had their third and final readings held and approved by 5-2 votes, with Councilmembers Glen Ellis and Brad Yerger voting against on each.

Councilmember Vern Gibson was not present, which required Mayor Joey Spellerberg to vote on the ordinances.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The government ordinance included union agreements, as well as non-union pay grade changes based on comparability.

The utility ordinance recommends a 2.5% increase to all non-union classifications as a revised collective bargaining agreement had not been agreed on.

The ordinances’ passed a second reading Wednesday evening with a 5-2 vote. Later, a motion to waive the third readings and approve the ordinances failed 5-2, as a supermajority vote is required. This required Thursday night’s third and final reading of the ordinances.

Both ordinances initially had their first readings approved 5-2 at a special meeting Tuesday night. A motion to waive the second and third readings was made that night also failed by a 5-2 vote.

Note: A more detailed story covering the meetings will be published in Saturday’s edition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0