Organization to offer onsite ultrasounds

The Fremont Knights of Columbus Council Chapter 1497 donated funding for the machine.

Dr. Nick Steinauer will serve as the medical director overseeing the program.

Shelly Jacobs, a registered diagnostic medical sonographer, will perform the ultrasounds.

After a woman has the ultrasound, she will be encouraged to pursue regular care under an OBGYN specialist.

“We’re a pro-life pregnancy center, so the goal is to give information and we’d love to see them choose life for their child,” Schneider said. “We don’t manipulate them into that, but we want them to know exactly how far along they are and that, that is a baby.”

The organization doesn’t provide routine obstetric care, but does provide free diapers, wipes and baby clothing.

Life Choices is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“We’re hoping to get it going as soon as possible,” Schneider said of the on-site ultrasounds.

The agency is waiting on supplies such as gloves and gowns.

“Medical things are moving a little slower at this point,” she said.