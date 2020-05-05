Organization to offer onsite ultrasounds

Like other organizations, Life Choices has had to make some adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But onsite ultrasounds are a service it hopes to offer soon, said Suzanne Schneider, executive director.
Life Choices at 230 E. 22nd St., Suite 2, is a pro-life pregnancy resource center, which provides free and confidential services. Such services include pregnancy testing, peer coaching, a free ultrasound, prenatal and parenting classes and a diaper program.
“Our mission is to provide realistic alternatives and Christ-centered support to men and women facing pregnancy-related concerns,” Schneider said.
Currently, the agency sends clients to Dr. Karen Lauer-Silva, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist in Fremont, for the ultrasound and pays for it. Schneider said Life Choices is grateful for Lauer-Silva.
“She does a wonderful job of serving our clients,” added Bill Hubbell, board chairman.
One reason for offering on-site ultrasounds is to provide one less appointment and new place to visit for clients.
The plan is to provide an onsite ultrasound at Life Choices when a woman has a positive pregnancy test and meets the qualifications.
Schneider said this is a limited obstetric ultrasound for the purpose of confirming the pregnancy, detecting fetal heart tones and determining the fetal age and due date.
The Fremont Knights of Columbus Council Chapter 1497 donated funding for the machine.
Dr. Nick Steinauer will serve as the medical director overseeing the program.
Shelly Jacobs, a registered diagnostic medical sonographer, will perform the ultrasounds.
After a woman has the ultrasound, she will be encouraged to pursue regular care under an OBGYN specialist.
“We’re a pro-life pregnancy center, so the goal is to give information and we’d love to see them choose life for their child,” Schneider said. “We don’t manipulate them into that, but we want them to know exactly how far along they are and that, that is a baby.”
The organization doesn’t provide routine obstetric care, but does provide free diapers, wipes and baby clothing.
Life Choices is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“We’re hoping to get it going as soon as possible,” Schneider said of the on-site ultrasounds.
The agency is waiting on supplies such as gloves and gowns.
“Medical things are moving a little slower at this point,” she said.
Medical supplies have been in high demand during the COVID-19 outbreak, which has affected many organizations, including Life Choices.
Due to COVID-19, the organization has had to suspend parenting classes and change how it provides diapers and other items to clients, Hubbell said.
“We will hopefully be able to start them (the classes) up again soon and will keep our clients informed through social media,” Schneider said. “We just want to make sure we are adhering to all the guidelines and keeping both our volunteers and clients safe.”
In the meantime, the organization continues to work to serve the community.
“I think the best part about the program is the one-on-one relationships we build with the clients — supporting them in what they’re facing,” Schneider said.
She believes the organization can provide a listening ear for clients and information.
Those with questions may call 402-721-5551 or send an email to lifechoicesfremont@gmail.com.
