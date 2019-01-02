Wanted: 1 million diapers.
So local organizations and businesses are being sought to help end what could be a smelly problem — a big need for diapers.
There may be more than 600 children in Fremont alone, living in households that can’t provide an adequate number of diapers.
On average, disposable diapers cost about $150 a month, which means families may be forgoing money to pay bills and buy groceries, said Carie Schmidt, Sixpence coordinator.
Many daycares will only accept disposable diapers, so families can be missing out on work and school because they don’t have enough diapers to send with their little ones.
With such things in mind, an effort is being launched to help get families the diapers they need.
The project is called: “52 Weeks of Diapers — Helping Little Behinds Get a Little Ahead.”
With this program, churches, clubs, schools and community organizations are asked to adopt one week during 2019 to host their own diaper drive, said Nan Cunningham, a Kiwanis Club of Fremont member.
Each organization that signs up can create a drive that could involve competitions between local banks, classes within the school system, real estate or other companies or even departments of the same business.
At the end of the week, diapers will be moved to a central diaper bank location.
The diaper drive was launched Nov. 30 during a community baby shower hosted by the Good Neighbor Community Health Center and Lutheran Family Services. A total of 1,383 diapers was collected.
“We’ve also had our first two organizations in town volunteer to host an internal diaper drive of their own to support the cause and that was Methodist Fremont Health and the Dodge County Courthouse,” Schmidt said.
A total of 5,043 diapers with $286 in monetary donations was collected from the hospital and 1,145 diapers and $30 in donations from the courthouse.
Businesses and other entities interested in adopting a week may contact Schmidt at carie.schmidt@fpsmail.org.
Diapers now can be accessed by families from Fremont and the surrounding area. This is open to any family experiencing a need for diapers. There are no income guidelines. Those needing diapers may call 402-727-3021.
Schmidt remembers the first time she learned about a great need for diapers in Fremont.
That day, Schmidt, the Sixpence coordinator, got a call from a partnering agency about a grandmother, who unexpectedly gained custody of multiple grandchildren — three of whom were in diapers. Trying to provide diapers and wipes for them was adding to her stress.
Schmidt has seen other needs, like families going a day with one diaper left before payday rolls around so they can buy the next pack.
Cunningham noted that these families are working hard to provide for all the needs of the children.
“This is a small way we can assist families who are doing the best they can,” Cunningham said. “This is another little help we can give them.”
Schmidt said national statistics indicate one of every three families struggle to provide their little ones with enough diapers for the month.
That would mean more than 600 children in Fremont don’t have the diapers they need, according to these statistics and Fremont’s population of children ages 0 to 5, published in the 2016 Community Well-Being Data Report by the Fremont Area United Way.
Schmidt said another alarming statistic indicates three out of five families struggling to have enough diapers are missing school or work because they don’t have enough to send with them to daycare.
Some may wonder why economically challenged families don’t opt for cloth diapers.
But Schmidt said it costs about $1,200 on average to get everything needed to start with cloth diapers.
Also, there is a trend with the area’s low-income families, who struggle with laundering.
“They don’t have a unit in their house to wash clothes or struggle with money to pay at the laundry mat or the transportation to get to the laundry mat, especially in the winter when they can’t walk,” Schmidt said.
Family members could potentially lose their employment because they can’t send their children to daycare without those diapers, Cunningham said.
Other factors can lead to the need for diapers, including an unexpected financial hardship or life event or family crisis.
Schmidt also noted that while other subsidized programs may provide formula and food, they don’t provide diapers.
Sixpence is a program within Fremont Public Schools that works with children ages 0 to 5, getting them ready for preschool and working on developmental milestones.
She said the Sixpence program frequently has received phone calls from community partners indicating families in need of diapers.
“After doing research about how to best serve the need, we decided a community diaper drive could be the way to support the community in that area,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt presented the plan at a local Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting.
Cunningham said Kiwanis clubs around the world have diaper drives.
“I don’t buy diapers anymore and when I went to purchase some for a baby shower, I was shocked that a box of diapers was around $27 to $30,” she said.
Based on national statistics and the Fremont population, more than 1 million diapers will be needed for the year.
The goal is to continue with diaper donations and to have a sustainable diaper bank that always has enough to provide to local families.
Cunningham noted that while there is great need, there also are many Fremonters reaching out to the community in many ways.
Because of that, Schmidt believes that while the goal is large, it will be met.
Cunningham agreed, adding: “We’re confident we will meet our goal of 1 million diapers.
“We will be collecting data to show what has been distributed to families through the year,” Cunningham said. “We are hoping to use that data at the end of the year to take a deeper look at how we might grow the efforts into the future so we can continue to serve the need.”
Organizations involved in the project will be: Fremont Area United Way, Good Neighbor Community Health Center, Sixpence program at Fremont Public Schools and Lutheran Family Services.