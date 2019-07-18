The Fremont TeamMates Chapter will be hosting a TeamMates Chamber Coffee from 9-10 a.m. July 26 at Milady Coffee House, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, in downtown Fremont.
Dr. Tom Osborne, TeamMates founder, will be speaking at 9:30 a.m.
During the 2017-18 school year, TeamMates served close to 9,400 youth in more than 160 communities across Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming and Iowa. Mentors meet with their mentees one-on-one in school, once a week, during the academic year.
“You won’t find a more rewarding and dynamic experience than mentoring a child,” Joel Kerman, Fremont TeamMates board president and mentor, said. “And all it requires is that you be a friend and role model – no special skills necessary.”
Mentees can be nominated one of three ways. They can be nominated by a parent, a school staff member, or self-nomination. Mentors are not tutors, counselors, nor are they there to “fix” anything – they’re there to be friends. Mentors are matched with mentees based on interests and life experiences.