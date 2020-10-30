Outdoor event planned at May Museum

Jeff Kappeler hopes an event at May Museum could bring a little light to what could be a dark time.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations have been postponing or canceling events.
This year, the museum won’t have its traditional, indoor open house at Christmas.
But it’s offering a festive alternative.
The public is invited to “A Historic Outdoor Christmas Walk,” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 on the museum grounds, 1643 N. Nye Ave.
In case of inclement weather, the event will occur on Dec. 8 at the same time and location.
The event is free. Freewill donations will be accepted.
For years, a free Christmas open house has been considered a gift to the community.
“Our usual Christmas open house attracts from 150 to 200 visitors, but because of COVID that is not acceptable. We can’t risk or endanger people’s health,” said Jeff Kappeler, executive director of the Dodge County Historical Society at May Museum.
To help keep people safe while providing a holiday event, the outdoor option is being tried this year.
“We’re pioneering this outdoor event, knowing that we may be facing blizzards and ice or we could have a very lovely, soft snow or a dry, long fall,” Kappeler said.
Extra lighting is being added to the museum. Guests also will be able to see lighted window exhibits.
Outdoor Christmas music will flow from the gazebo on the museum grounds.
Santa Claus and Father Christmas will be onsite to meet visitors.
“And if they (guests) are really good, they might get a Christmas treat,” he said.
There will be no refreshments, but treat bags will be available.
Guests will be asked to take precautions.
“Even on the outside, we wish people to wear masks and to observe social distancing,” Kappeler said.
Visitors can come and go as they like during the two-hour period.
“It’s mostly going to be self-guided as far as walking around the museum grounds, looking in the windows, stopping to chat with Santa and Father Christmas and just listening to music,” Kappeler said.
No one will be allowed inside the museum.
“It’s still a treat at night,” he said. “Even if you can’t go inside, it’s great to see the building illuminated.”
The area outside the museum will be well-lighted.
Pathways will be lighted with luminarias.
“We have a good yard light at the back of the parking lot,” Kappeler said.
There are porch lights as well and Kappeler believes there should be plenty of light for visitors.
“We will have people guiding guests and answering questions,” he added.
By having the outdoor event, coordinators hope to help make the season brighter.
“I personally feel this is going to be a very dark season for individuals,” Kappeler said. “Many people are going to be home for a very long time this winter, the way this COVID situation is and this is just to offer a little brightness and encouragement in people’s lives.”
Kappeler is looking to the future.
“Hopefully next year, we will be back on our regular schedule,” he said. “The good thing about this event is that we could also incorporate this with a regular open house in the future. It could be both indoor and outdoor.”
