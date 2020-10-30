Outdoor event planned at May Museum

Extra lighting is being added to the museum. Guests also will be able to see lighted window exhibits.

Outdoor Christmas music will flow from the gazebo on the museum grounds.

Santa Claus and Father Christmas will be onsite to meet visitors.

“And if they (guests) are really good, they might get a Christmas treat,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be no refreshments, but treat bags will be available.

Guests will be asked to take precautions.

“Even on the outside, we wish people to wear masks and to observe social distancing,” Kappeler said.

Visitors can come and go as they like during the two-hour period.

“It’s mostly going to be self-guided as far as walking around the museum grounds, looking in the windows, stopping to chat with Santa and Father Christmas and just listening to music,” Kappeler said.

No one will be allowed inside the museum.

“It’s still a treat at night,” he said. “Even if you can’t go inside, it’s great to see the building illuminated.”

The area outside the museum will be well-lighted.