Overcomers prove inspiring

Editor’s note: Tammy Real-McKeighan has been out of the office this week. This is one of her favorite previous columns.

Leonard Nielsen is an inspirational guy.

I recently interviewed Leonard, who’s been a friend and mentor to hundreds of young men and women at Midland University.

Leonard, who lost the use of his limbs due to multiple sclerosis, lives in a house at the campus. For years, various students — mostly members of Kappa Phi fraternity — have run errands and done household chores for him.

In return, Leonard has been like a big brother and even a father figure to the students. He’s been there when they want to talk about common stuff, like school, or even personal issues — all of which he keeps in confidence.

Leonard says the kids know where he stands as far as his faith, which is deep.

And Leonard says something that amazes me.

“I’ve told a lot of people that I wouldn’t trade the MS and the wheelchair and everything else for what could have been my former life,” he says.

Leonard doesn’t think about how life could have been.