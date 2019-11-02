The first time Ryan Betts realized he needed help was when people stopped helping him.
He was addicted to both meth and gambling and would scrounge together any change he could find to gamble away.
Betts said he was letting his daughter down, and knew something needed to happen before he lost everything.
“Just seeing the disappointment in her eyes by going into these gas stations and coming out with nothing, not being able to give her what she wants, or as a father, what they should do,” he said, “I realized I needed to change my life and become a better person because the way I was living is not how I’m supposed to be living.”
After losing his apartment, Betts slept on the couch at the Oxford House Barnard Park in Fremont, an all-men, self-run home for recovering addicts. He eventually received treatment at the CenterPointe Campus for Hope in Omaha, but returned to live at the house.
The home, located at 725 E. Military Ave., currently has 11 residents who have been suffering from addictions to drugs, alcohol, substances or gambling. The members hold 12-step meetings throughout the week and take part in community outreach as part of their recovery processes.
Betts, who has been at the home for three months, is now the house president. While he joined the Oxford House on his own free will, others are there on drug court or probation.
“They’re court-ordered to be there, but you can see the ones that really want it,” Betts said. “The sour apples, we can see who that is and bring it to their attention on Sunday at our meetings.”
The Oxford House is structured so that its members are held accountable. During a member’s first two weeks at the house, he has a curfew of 6 p.m., which gradually gets later the more he stays.
The Sunday meetings are where house matters are discussed, Betts said. He said when members attend a majority of the week’s three meetings, they are rewarded with a movie or dinner night.
“So we always try to reward each other for doing the next right thing,” Betts said.
Every Sunday night, the Oxford House also holds interviews for interested residents. There, they are asked simple questions including what the house can do for them, and vice versa.
“We want a give-and-take kind of relationship, because we want to make sure they can get the most out of the program and not just come there and be and oxygen-feeding,” Betts said.
Although the house is currently at full vacancy, there is a waitlist available for people looking to join.
The Oxford House also has a no-tolerance policy for relapsing, which Betts said has been difficult due to the friendships made at the house. But residents can return after two weeks and go through the interview process again.
“We had some people go and come back, but we have trust in them that they’re going to do the next right thing,” Betts said. “And if they come back after two weeks, it really shows that they do want it.”
The Oxford House takes part in different community events, including the Avenue of Flags. It will also be holding a fundraiser on Nov. 23 to raise funds for the Oxford houses, which also has a home for women and children at 1127 N. K St.
You have free articles remaining.
“We want to give back to the community, we really do, as much as we can,” Betts said. “Because we’ve taken so much from it that we are willing to do whatever it takes to give back, even if it takes a long time.”
The house also holds a fireside park meeting on Friday nights, which are open to the public and is kid-friendly, Betts said.
“Pretty much with that, it brings the community together,” he said. “We share our experience with the home because it’s about helping the newcomers.”
The house features a serenity garden that was blessed by the pastor from Fremont Nazarene Church. Betts said the members use the garden as a place to pray and meditate.
Residents at the Oxford House typically stay anywhere from six to nine months, but some have stayed for almost two years. Betts said residents can stay for as long as they want until they feel they’re ready to take that next step.
“I know if I were to leave today, I probably wouldn’t stay sober,” he said. “So I need the structure, I need these men in my life, I need accountability, because I need people to talk to who have the same goal as me.”
While going through treatment in Omaha, Betts said he went through a leadership program, which he said attributed to his position as president of the Oxford House.
“Before, I allowed people to walk all over me and I just kind of didn’t say anything about it, I just went with it,” he said. “But it helped me become a leader and have a backbone.”
Betts wants to help as many people as he can at the Oxford House and to share his experiences with the men inside.
“Your life is never too gone,” said Betts, who is 32 years old. “You can start over at literally any point in time.”
The Oxford House creates bonds and friendships with the people inside that will last for a lifetime, Betts said.
“We become brothers when we build bonds that can’t be broken,” he said. “If I were to leave now, I know if I’m struggling or having using thoughts, I can call any of those guys and they’d answer the phone, or I could go over to their house. There’s always somebody there with open arms and an open heart to help you out.”
Oftentimes, people don’t really realize the recovery process for addicts, Betts said.
“We’re just trying to get the community to know who we are, and I think people judge too quickly about addicts or people in the paper getting arrested,” he said. “We do recover, and we do help out where we can.”
Betts encouraged anyone who is on the fence about becoming a resident at the Oxford House to give it a shot. Everyone he’s lived with at the house has made progress, he said, and it’s created everlasting bonds.
“Recovery does work, and it’s the best decision that I ever made in my life to do this,” Betts said. “There’s a lot ahead of me, and I’m definitely willing to take it head-on.”