An adapted physical education program at Fremont High School is allowing students with special needs to pair up with a mentor and take part in games.
The program’s creator, physical education teacher Gina Hoffman, said the program allows the students to learn, practice and master skills that allow them to be physically active for a lifetime at their own pace.
“APE students have more of an individualized curriculum that focuses on each student’s strengths, needs, and interests,” she said. “It allows them opportunities to increase their confidence in a physical activity setting and improve overall self-esteem.”
The APE program pairs the students with 11th and 12th graders who act as peer mentors. Any student who is interested can sign up for the program, Hoffman said.
“A lot of times they get more out of it than the students,” she said. “It’s such a positive experience that helps students socialize, gain team-working skills and build everlasting friendships.”
Last month, the program held a day of leisure games, which involved outdoor yard games like corn hole toss, beach ball volleyball and a big blow-up dartboard.
“That day was just a ton of fun,” Hoffman said. “The looks on the students’ faces when they walked in was priceless.”
Hoffman said this program is important for students with special needs so that they can get the same opportunities as the rest of the students.
“The class is about adapting physical education to the needs and capabilities of the student,” she said. “These students make friends with other students they might have never crossed paths if it wasn’t for this class.”
Hoffman said she’s looking forward to teaching the class and was thankful for the mentors, which she said become friends and helpers to the students in the process.
“The future is looking great for this class and hopefully we keep on getting more students to join this class as a mentor,” she said. “This quarter’s mentors have done a tremendous job and have such a huge impact on these students.”