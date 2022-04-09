P & L Automotive relocating

Like father, like son?

That has proven true for the men in the Boyd family.

The common denominator?

Cars!

Paul Boyd was just 5 years old when his dad moved the family from Lincoln up to Fremont.

“He had been working for Freeway Auto Service. When they opened a facility in Fremont, Dad decided to come up here,” Paul Boyd said.

After graduating from Milford, Boyd went to work for Mr. Parts Machine.

“I was there for about three years. Then Dad bought Grid Auto, and I went to work for him,” Boyd said.

Boyd worked for his father, Dan Boyd, for almost 10 years before deciding to venture out on his own.

“It was my time to move on and do my own thing,” Boyd said.

When he learned the owner of Custom Transmission, Kevin Coates, was interested in selling his business, Boyd contacted him.

“We’re old friends,” Boyd said. “He’s a good friend of my dad’s. I built my first transmission with him in our garage.”

Boyd grew up in an automotive family.

“I always loved working on cars,” he said. “My grandfather worked on them and so did my dad and my uncle.”

After purchasing Custom Transmission in January 2010, Boyd changed the name of the business to P & L Automotive.

Although he has gotten along well with the property owner and appreciated the ample workspace, Boyd has grown tired of paying rent.

In November 2021, Boyd’s father began talking about retiring and selling his business. Boyd approached him about relocating P & L Automotive to the location currently occupied by Daul Auto Service.

“In January, we started the paperwork,” Boyd said. “We’re just finalizing things and should be ready to move the first of July.”

Although the space at 245 W. Fourth St. is smaller than what Boyd is using at 2600 N. Yager Road, he’s pleased by how clean his dad has kept it.

He’s also grateful for the opportunity to own the property rather than continue renting.

Boyd’s advice for anyone starting their own business?

“Just keep your head up and keep moving forward,” he said. “Don’t let the bad times get you down. There’s always going to be something that kicks you in the seat!”

P & L Automotive, ASE certified, will continue to provide bumper-to-bumper service on both foreign and domestic cars as well as vans, trucks, and SUVs.

“Same great service,” Boyd said, “just a new location.”

