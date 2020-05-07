Paden helps Fremont resident with stop sign installation

With the south end of Lincoln Avenue ending right at her driveway on Cuming Street, Cindi Schumacher knew she didn’t live in the safest spot.
In the 26 years she’s lived in the neighborhood, she’s had drivers hit her house four times, twice to her garage. While one occurrence last fall was due to a medical emergency that destroyed her fencing, all the others were drunk drivers.
“I wanted to be able to do something to bring it to people’s attention that they need to stop before they go any further,” Schumacher said. “I understand that if it’s a drunk driver, they’re not necessarily going to be aware of it or pay attention to it, and I can’t control that. But at least if we had a stop sign there, for the most part, people will stop.”
On Monday, Schumacher was finally able to get a stop sign installed at the intersection with the help from Isaac Paden, who met her while going door to door for his mayoral campaign a month ago.
“I was talking with her at the end of the driveway, and it felt like we were standing in the middle of the road,” he said. “It’s kind of a busy street that comes right up her driveway, so at night, you can’t really tell that the road doesn’t keep going.”
Paden said he was asking the residents of Fremont about their concerns, including Schumacher’s. Having raised two young children at the house, she said she always felt like the intersection was a safety hazard, especially with vehicles on weekends with nice weather.
“This has been a huge issue for a very long time,” Schumacher said. “They drive down this street like it’s a highway.”
On multiple occasions, Schumacher said she’s taken her concerns to the Fremont Police Department to monitor the drivers. But with a visible police car, she said many drivers slow down.
“Also, when the police would come and sit for a little while to monitor, they do it at random times, but it’s not the crucial times of when people are leaving to go to work and when people are coming home from work,” Schumacher said.
In talking with Paden about the issue, Schumacher said she initially wanted to see speed bumps installed, but decided against the idea, as low-set vehicles could get damaged.
“So to me, that’s really not cost-effective,” she said. “But could we consider a stop sign? And that would at least slow them down because they know they’re going to have to stop.”
After talking with Schumacher, Paden got to work on a month-long mission to see a stop sign installed outside her house. After talking with Public Works and the Street Department, the issue went to the Traffic Committee.
“Because it’s a stop sign, that means that it’s something that’s a ticketable offense, so the police can write a ticket for it,” Paden said. “So that’s why it was such a big deal, versus any regulatory sign.”
The committee approved the sign, which then went to the Fremont City Council, who approved it at its April 28 meeting.
“It just takes some time to get things approved, and I was surprised at how long it took,” Paden said. “And everyone that I talked to with the city was great to work with and they understood and they looked at it and gave it a fair chance and then saw what we saw and they were able to pass it.”
With the sign finally installed, Schumacher said she felt at ease with her main objective to keep her neighborhood safe.
“Before, they would just make the turn and not stop. But now that that stop sign is there, they are stopping and they are looking,” she said. “So even though it’s only been there for two days, I see the good that that stop sign has done already.”
Schumacher also said she was thankful for the help of Paden, who said he felt changed for the better by the situation. He said that by listening and taking action, real differences can be made for people.
“Everyone’s just really happy that the sign got in, and Cindi was just glad I could help her,” Paden said. “And I was just glad I could help her, too.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.