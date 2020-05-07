Paden helps Fremont resident with stop sign installation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the south end of Lincoln Avenue ending right at her driveway on Cuming Street, Cindi Schumacher knew she didn’t live in the safest spot.

In the 26 years she’s lived in the neighborhood, she’s had drivers hit her house four times, twice to her garage. While one occurrence last fall was due to a medical emergency that destroyed her fencing, all the others were drunk drivers.

“I wanted to be able to do something to bring it to people’s attention that they need to stop before they go any further,” Schumacher said. “I understand that if it’s a drunk driver, they’re not necessarily going to be aware of it or pay attention to it, and I can’t control that. But at least if we had a stop sign there, for the most part, people will stop.”

On Monday, Schumacher was finally able to get a stop sign installed at the intersection with the help from Isaac Paden, who met her while going door to door for his mayoral campaign a month ago.

“I was talking with her at the end of the driveway, and it felt like we were standing in the middle of the road,” he said. “It’s kind of a busy street that comes right up her driveway, so at night, you can’t really tell that the road doesn’t keep going.”