Palladium Brass Quintet set to perform at Fremont Opera House

From classical music to the marching tunes of John Philip Sousa, the Palladium Brass Quintet will play a wide variety of songs next week.
The band will perform at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Fremont Opera House. Tickets for the show are $20 and can be purchased at Sampter’s or by visiting fremontoperahouse.com.
“We are going to have chairs set out socially distanced, and people can be free to wear masks if they choose,” Executive Director Lee Meyer said.
The event is also sponsored by Don Peterson and Associates and the Fremont Keno Grant Program.
The Palladium Brass Quintet, based out of Omaha, features Tom Kelly and Deb Bouffard on trumpet, Alan Mattingly on horn, Luke Thallis on trombone and Steve Steager on tuba.
Steager, who lives in Fremont, taught band at Fremont Middle School for 33 years before his retirement in 2019. He has played tuba since high school, joining his first brass quintet in college.
“Originally when I started teaching in Schuyler, I played in a group called the Satin Brass Quintet, which was led by Don Johnson, and that was out of Fremont,” he said.
With Johnson’s connections, Steager also joined Arcadian Brass before joining the Palladium Brass Quintet in 1991. The quintet typically plays classical, ragtime, Dixieland, swing, and marching music.
“There’s lot of music that was actually written out for a brass quintet specifically,” he said. ‘But we do a lot of transcriptions of popular music.”
The quintet started off performing for weddings before starting with other areas, such as church music for holidays like Easter and Christmas, as well as other events.
“Now we even do a lot of graduations for several of the universities and colleges around the area, especially events, parties, anniversaries, pretty much anything where live music is desired,” Steager said.
The Palladium Brass Quintet has also performed several times in Fremont, including at its sesquicentennial, at Kimmel Theatre, John C. Fremont Days and Concerts in the Park.
“Lee and I talked together in the public schools, so she was aware of the group and has heard us perform before,” Steager said. “So she reached out to me about two years ago to do a concert, and then with the pandemic, we put it off until now.”
Meyer said she was impressed by the quintet’s reputation, as well as their involvement in the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series.
“I know Steve is local, and we always like to use local talent and spotlight them,” she said. “And we knew they were a real good, quality group.”
Steager said he’s looking forward to performing, as well as audience members getting to see which tracks they recognize.
“It’s good to have live music out there and people to enjoy that,” he said, “and just get out and enjoy what music has to offer.”