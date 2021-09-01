Palladium Brass Quintet set to perform at Fremont Opera House

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s lot of music that was actually written out for a brass quintet specifically,” he said. ‘But we do a lot of transcriptions of popular music.”

The quintet started off performing for weddings before starting with other areas, such as church music for holidays like Easter and Christmas, as well as other events.

“Now we even do a lot of graduations for several of the universities and colleges around the area, especially events, parties, anniversaries, pretty much anything where live music is desired,” Steager said.

The Palladium Brass Quintet has also performed several times in Fremont, including at its sesquicentennial, at Kimmel Theatre, John C. Fremont Days and Concerts in the Park.

“Lee and I talked together in the public schools, so she was aware of the group and has heard us perform before,” Steager said. “So she reached out to me about two years ago to do a concert, and then with the pandemic, we put it off until now.”

Meyer said she was impressed by the quintet’s reputation, as well as their involvement in the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series.

“I know Steve is local, and we always like to use local talent and spotlight them,” she said. “And we knew they were a real good, quality group.”