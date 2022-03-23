 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Pancake breakfast is Sunday in Fremont

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

The Knights of Columbus will be having a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 27, in Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. This Sunday’s breakfast will include some surprise options for kids’ (of all ages) pancakes.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

British royals' Jamaica visit stirs demands for slavery reparations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News