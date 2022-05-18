Pancake breakfast set for Sunday in Fremont

The Knights of Columbus will be having a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22, in Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. Profits from the freewill offering for the meal will go to fund the new Knights of Columbus scholarship program for a Bergan student.

The Knights also will be serving a new brand of coffee, and selling some as well. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of that coffee stay with the Knights of Columbus and another percentage of the proceeds goes to support the construction of potable water systems in Cameroon villages.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

