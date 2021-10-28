 Skip to main content
Pancake breakfast set for Sunday in Fremont

Local News

The Knights of Columbus will be having a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served along with a couple special items that have been added for this occasion.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

