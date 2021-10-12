Pandemic affecting multiple schools' lunch menus

Cedar Bluffs students may be missing their crispitos.

But with some culinary creativity and planning, cafeteria directors like Caren Clark are working to make a food shortage situation more palatable for students.

Cedar Public Schools recently released a statement on its Facebook page telling the public about food shortages affecting the cafeteria menu.

The post followed:

“Food shortages are nationwide, and our school is also experiencing unavailable items or last-minute replacements. Menus are subject to change, but we will do our best to notify you via social media if there are any changes.”

Clark, cafeteria director for Cedar Bluffs Public Schools, said this problem has one major source.

“COVID,” Clark said. “All of this happening is because of COVID.”

Clark maintains that Cedar Bluffs is not the only school affected and the pandemic has removed items and made some products scarce.

“Crispitos, a fan favorite, is for the most part not available anymore because of COVID,” Clarks said. “It has affected the conditions in which workers make or transport it. The pandemic is more prevalent in those areas where it’s made and the workers don’t feel safe to come back.”

The crispitos are not the only products on the chopping block.

Chicken nuggets, though available, are seen in less variety, because of COVID concerns in the manufactured areas.

“It starts by being made, then being transported to us, then we serve it. But now there are hiccups in manufacturing or hiccups in transportation and it comes back around and affects schools,” Clark said.

Sometimes, it’s not even the pandemic.

Kellogg’s is having strikes at major manufacturing plants, because of wage and benefit disputes among workers and management, which Clark mentioned has impacted cereal options or availability for breakfast.

Cafeteria directors and lunch personnel are not dissuaded though.

“We rely on creativity,” Clark said. “Awhile back we had some products unavailable, so we had to improvise. We learned from the schools to the south about chicken and waffles. So we paired chicken strips and waffles for a lunch meal one day and we got so much positive feedback. Now it’s a permanent part of our menu. Sometimes bad things happen, but sometimes good, too,” Clarks said.

Cedar Bluffs isn’t the only school district affected by the pandemic.

Director of Food Services at Fremont Public Schools Rowan Lang also has seen issues crop up with food shortages.

“We also have seen less and less of some food items available. We have had problems with crispitos, but also with chicken nuggets and patties. It’s challenging,” Lang said.

In some instances, Lang was only aware of food shortages on the day of the delivery.

“You’d order something, the truck would come, we’d open it up and it wouldn’t be there, it’s hard to overcome a challenge like that when we feed as many kids as we do,” Lang said.

The directors say one thing makes a difference more than anything: a plan.

“We always have something in the freezer for backup. We’ll run to Sam’s, we’ll run to Costco, we’ll run to Walmart. It doesn’t matter, we’ll do anything for the kids,” Clark said.

Lang also stressed the importance of planning.

“Make a plan and have a backup plan to that plan,” he said.

Lang described other challenges.

“We’re doing the best we can under these circumstances,” Lang said. “This pandemic has affected everything, not just food. Even our gloves or our disposable items have been challenging to get. But we have hope that it will eventually go back to the way it was before the pandemic.”

