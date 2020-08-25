Pandemic comparisons: Professor sees similarities, differences

He was a different kind of war casualty.
When Pvt. Glen Foutch died on Nov. 11, 1918, it wasn’t from a battle wound.
He died of pneumonia after having influenza.
Foutch, whose parents lived in Fremont, would become one of at least 50 million people worldwide who died during the influenza pandemic that lasted from 1918 until 1920.
The flu is said to have infected 500 million people or a third of the world’s population at that time, states information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 100 years later, a historian from Midland University sees distinct similarities between that long-ago epidemic and the current COVID-19 crisis.
But Dustin Gann also sees distinct differences and encouraging lessons.
Gann is assistant professor of history at MU and the honors program coordinator.
He completed research about the 1918-1920 pandemic and gave a presentation about it at Augustana University.
Gann said the influenza pandemic began in March 1918.
And although called the Spanish Flu, the virus didn’t actually start in Spain.
Many researchers trace it to Kansas to Camp Funston, a United States Army training center, roughly where present-day Fort Riley is now, he said.
World War I had been raging in Europe and the U.S. had just entered the action in 1917 when a draft occurred to increase the number of eligible soldiers. As the country mobilized its forces, men from across the nation were gathered to train at camps.
“When you put that many people together from that many places, it becomes a mixing pot of cultures and personalities, but also germs,” Gann said.
From places like Camp Funston, the men went across the Atlantic Ocean via ships to the battlefields in Europe.
The illness would spread throughout Europe, which had been in a four-year conflict. Gann said 20 million people would die in World War I and that didn’t include the millions who were wounded.
Besides a population decline, the war adversely affected sanitation, nutrition and medical resources.
“The population is very much weakened and the medical supplies and the nursing corps and the knowledge is also depleted so when the flu starts there aren’t resources to help combat the disease,” Gann said.
Although numbers are guesstimates because of poor record keeping, Gann said it’s a commonly held belief that as many soldiers died of influenza as they did in battle.
People ages 18 to 40 would be hard hit by the influenza pandemic.
“The range of people who are typically most immune and most vigorous are going to be the ones that it strikes the hardest,” he said.
Gann said the flu and the war would amplify each other.
The war was especially deadly because of tactics such as trench warfare. Soldiers charged over the tops of trenches into open battlefields and weapons’ fire.
So while the U.S. was in World War I for only a little more than a year, more than 115,000 American soldiers died.
By comparison, there were 675,000 American deaths from influenza.
Comparing the outbreaks, Gann sees similarities and differences between the pandemics of 1918 and today.
“If you look at the research, some of the similarities are striking,” Gann said.
Similarities include:
Quarantines, shutdowns and wearing masks
- . Gann cites what happened in 1918. “You start to talk about quarantine, trying to shut down businesses and public gatherings. There’s going to be large debates, particularly in urban centers, about mask-wearing,” he said. We see similar responses today.
Concern for hygiene.
- During the 1918 pandemic, there were calls for sanitation, hygiene and mask-wearing campaigns and for people to alert authorities if individuals were ignoring these rules.
Resistance.
- Gann said there were business owners who wanted their establishments to remain open with calls that the government was being too restrictive. There was controversy between business owners and health officials who wanted the businesses to close.
More cases after celebratory gatherings.
- Armistice Day — Nov. 11, 1918 — brought the end of World War I. “That’s going to elicit a lot of enthusiasm and celebration so people will crowd into the streets,” Gann said. “They’ll turn out for Armistice Day parades in the middle of this pandemic that will result in elevated case counts in the places where these parades occur.”
Differences include:
War.
- The world was still engulfed in a war in 1918. Without a global conflict taking place today, more necessary medical resources can be directed toward the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attitudes toward risk.
- “The fact that World War I has been happening for four years and millions and millions of Europeans are dying — that risk seems huge,” Gann said “So the relative risk of going out of the house without a mask on or playing a football game seems less by comparison. Now in the COVID period, we don’t have that same sort of familiarity with risk. So any risk seems like too much.”
Flu and football
- . Schools and businesses were closed for a short time in 1918. But in the fall of 1919, the University of Nebraska, Creighton and other smaller schools played football. Back then, Nebraska wasn’t part of a conference and decisions about whether to have a game were made on an individual basis. Sometimes, fans came. Sometimes, they didn’t. Conversely, Nebraska is part of The Big Ten, which will not play football in the fall due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.
Money and football.
- Gann cites a comment by Nebraska Football Head Coach Scott Frost, who’s said the university’s athletic department will lose between $80 million to $120 million if football is not played. That type of money wasn’t a concern in 1918.
Medical knowledge.
- “We have a lot more medical knowledge now,” Gann said.
Interconnectivity.
- In 1918-1919, the nation was transitioning into a more urban, service-oriented, industrialized economy. “There were still large numbers of people who could isolate, who lived on farms and could be not totally self-sufficient, but could live without the connection to cities or towns. Now, virtually none of us can do that,” Gann said. “So many of us, our livelihoods, our economic basis is tied into interactions with others.”
Gann notes what people today can learn from those of long ago. One lesson involves the value of following medical advice.
“Even in that period, some of the epidemiologists and public health officials had solid medical advice, but were ignored,” Gann said.
On an optimistic note, Gann points out the resiliency that probably developed during the early 1900s.
Someone who was 10 years old in 1918 and survived the influenza pandemic would have been 21 years old when the Great Depression hit.
The epidemic could have helped make that person tougher before the economically rough times of the Great Depression arrived.
In the past, Gann has said people today can learn from Great Depression Era people, who could be described as resilient, resourceful, grateful and compassionate.
“They were able to survive it and, comparatively, I think we have more advantages and more certain knowledge than they did so we should be able to do it, too,” Gann said.
Looking back, a Fremont Tribune article tells about Foutch, who died in England in 1918 after a battle with influenza and pneumonia.
A letter from the Red Cross to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Foutch of Fremont, stated this: “We feel it must be very hard for you to have had your son die so far away from home under such conditions, and we wish to convey to you the sincerest sympathy … We trust you will find consolation in the thought that he has sacrificed his life for his country and in the interests of the great cause for which we have been fighting — that of righteousness and liberty and democracy — and his sacrifice has not been in vain.”
