Pandemic comparisons: Professor sees similarities, differences

Gann notes what people today can learn from those of long ago. One lesson involves the value of following medical advice.

“Even in that period, some of the epidemiologists and public health officials had solid medical advice, but were ignored,” Gann said.

On an optimistic note, Gann points out the resiliency that probably developed during the early 1900s.

Someone who was 10 years old in 1918 and survived the influenza pandemic would have been 21 years old when the Great Depression hit.

The epidemic could have helped make that person tougher before the economically rough times of the Great Depression arrived.

In the past, Gann has said people today can learn from Great Depression Era people, who could be described as resilient, resourceful, grateful and compassionate.

“They were able to survive it and, comparatively, I think we have more advantages and more certain knowledge than they did so we should be able to do it, too,” Gann said.

Looking back, a Fremont Tribune article tells about Foutch, who died in England in 1918 after a battle with influenza and pneumonia.

A letter from the Red Cross to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Foutch of Fremont, stated this: “We feel it must be very hard for you to have had your son die so far away from home under such conditions, and we wish to convey to you the sincerest sympathy … We trust you will find consolation in the thought that he has sacrificed his life for his country and in the interests of the great cause for which we have been fighting — that of righteousness and liberty and democracy — and his sacrifice has not been in vain.”

