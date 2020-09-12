Pandemic pain: Woman wanted last moments with sister

Beam-Callaway was grateful for the medical personnel who work in this gear for hours each day. She considered the risks they were taking and appreciated their compassion.

“The nurses were very kind; I listened to their fears of getting the virus themselves or taking it home to their families,” Beam-Callaway said. “A nurse on her break came in and asked if I’d like her to pray with me. I’ll never forget.”

She also noticed how staff set up stations to protect everyone. Staff members each had their own paper bag hung on hooks to hold the reused face shields.

“Others that deserve recognition are the cooks and maintenance people,” she said. “It became more apparent to me how much work has been put into dealing with so many unknowns.”

Sitting at Moll’s bedside, Beam-Callaway thought of many other families experiencing the same thing, unable to hug each other due to fear of exposure while an isolated family member died.

“I can think of little worse,’’ she said.

Exhausted, she went home for a few hours of sleep, careful to follow nurses’ instructions on what she needed to do for protection.