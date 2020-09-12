Pandemic pain: Woman wanted last moments with sister

As her life drew to a close, Kathy Moll had a request for her sister.
“She said she wasn’t afraid of dying, but was afraid to die alone. She asked if I’d promise to hold her hand when she died,” said Moll’s sibling, Cherrie Beam-Callaway of Fremont.
It was a promise she wasn’t able to keep.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers across the country restricted visitor access as they worked to prevent the virus from spreading and grappled with health measures that changed daily.
Pain-filled families relied on doctors and nurses to provide a physical touch they could not.
National news outlets told stories of health care professionals putting phones next to a dying person’s ear so they could hear the voice of a loved one who longed to be with them and of families unable to spend priceless last moments together.
Beam-Callaway understands that pain.
Moll was her only sister.
The sisters grew up on a small farm in the Sandhills of western Nebraska. Their Irish family included six children, whose home was full of laughter, pranks and music.
Moll was Homecoming queen for Oshkosh High School and selected to participate in the Girls State leadership program. She had a hearty laugh, loved playing the piano and was a hard worker.
“Few people worked harder than Kathy,” Beam-Callaway said. “We were all raised with that work ethic on the farm, but she would paint miles-long ranch fences with no shade. She was a soda jerk and worked on the farm. We all worked in the hay fields.”
That strong work ethic continued when Moll opened a tax preparation office in Fremont.
“She started a business 50 years ago, before women really owned their own businesses and she had one of the largest H&R Block franchises in the Midwest,” Beam-Callaway said.
Moll married and she and her husband, Lee, had a daughter, Lisa, and two granddaughters.
Kathy Moll was active with the Fremont Area United Way and Fremont Kiwanis Club and a board member of “Children of Peace International,” which helps Vietnamese children in need. She loved to travel.
Moll was a widow when she began displaying unusual health problems about nine years ago.
After several doctor visits and a trip to Mayo Clinic, she was diagnosed with Corticobasal degeneration, a rare and fatal neurological disease.
Round-the-clock caregivers enabled Moll to stay in her own home. When that was no longer possible, she entered Nye Legacy, where she stayed for more than three years. Her health slowly deteriorated, resulting in loss of movement and speech.
Beam-Callaway would write about their experiences during the pandemic.
Two days before the care facility closed its doors to visitors to protect against the virus, Moll asked her sister to hold her hand when she died.
Beam-Callaway readily agreed.
Doors closed and all residents went into isolation, she said. Moll spent three months with only visits through a window and speakerphone.
On May 27, Beam-Callaway received calls, first saying her sister had unusual throat problems and then that a caregiver in Moll’s ward had tested positive for COVID-19.
That evening, she got a third call saying Moll had a high fever and was unresponsive.
“I rushed there and was greeted at a back door where I was temperature tested and gowned in full PPE,” Beam-Callaway said. “I was instructed not to leave her room. After several hours I was asked to leave due to regulations.”
Beam-Callaway told nurses of her promise to her sister.
The next morning, she donned full personal protective equipment and headed for Moll’s room. She spent about 16 hours at Moll’s bedside.
“I was miserable,” Beam-Callaway said. “The nosepiece on my mask was painful and sweat poured in droplets down my fogged over face shield. The gown was so hot I felt sick. I talked, read and sang to Kathy through both masks in muffled words.”
Beam-Callaway was grateful for the medical personnel who work in this gear for hours each day. She considered the risks they were taking and appreciated their compassion.
“The nurses were very kind; I listened to their fears of getting the virus themselves or taking it home to their families,” Beam-Callaway said. “A nurse on her break came in and asked if I’d like her to pray with me. I’ll never forget.”
She also noticed how staff set up stations to protect everyone. Staff members each had their own paper bag hung on hooks to hold the reused face shields.
“Others that deserve recognition are the cooks and maintenance people,” she said. “It became more apparent to me how much work has been put into dealing with so many unknowns.”
Sitting at Moll’s bedside, Beam-Callaway thought of many other families experiencing the same thing, unable to hug each other due to fear of exposure while an isolated family member died.
“I can think of little worse,’’ she said.
Exhausted, she went home for a few hours of sleep, careful to follow nurses’ instructions on what she needed to do for protection.
The next day, she was allowed only 30 minutes due to regulations. She couldn’t understand why she couldn’t stay if she was wearing PPE and staying in the room.
“It’s no one’s fault,” she said. “I don’t blame anyone, because everybody in the health field is doing their absolute best to figure things out and keep everyone safe so I understand the regulations, but it doesn’t make it easier for the families and the loved ones who are passing without their family near them.”
She expresses gratitude and pain.
“Thank you to the staff for caring about my sister and me,” she said. “For 30 minutes I held Kathy’s hand, sang to her, played her favorite piano music and stomped out of the building crying so hard I couldn’t see.”
She got a phone call at 4:30 a.m. May 30.
Her sister had little time left.
“It’s hard to describe the hurt and anger I was feeling to be denied being with her as she lay there dying, alone,” Beam-Callaway said.
The only thing she could think to do was drive to the parking lot where she could see her sister’s window in the distance.
“I called a nurse and told her I was there waiting. She was so kind and turned on a light in the window for me to see,” Beam-Callaway said.
The nurse provided more kindness.
“She told Kathy I was there and held the phone to her ear for a few last words,” Beam-Calloway said.
Beam-Callaway sat in the parking lot for seven hours staring at the window’s light so hurt she still has no words to describe it.
“At least I had that light,” Beam-Callaway said. “Somehow I thought she would know I was there with her even though I was in my car a half block away.”
A friend brought her breakfast, cried and prayed with her for a while.
The call came. Moll was gone.
She was 73 years old.
Beam-Callaway thinks about that day and the fear and loneliness the virus has caused so many people.
She said she later was told that it’s fairly certain her sister had the virus.
“I can’t think of anything good to say about this virus but in my sister’s case, it took her out of the prison that her body had become and the room that kept her quarantined,” Beam-Callaway said.
In telling her story, Beam-Callaway hopes changes can be made so families can be with loved ones in an isolated area. Various facilities have made or have been making changes.
She also hopes to share with many others who’ve experienced the same thing.
“Perhaps there is solace in sharing,” she said.
And in remembering a fun-loving, hardworking woman with a hearty laugh.
