Pansing Brooks looks to finish strong

Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic candidate for Congressional District 1, said she will work across the aisle for the needs of voters if elected.

Pansing Brooks, current state senator of District 28 who is running against Mike Flood in the general election, said she’s been seeing excitement around her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives and has been receiving support from Republications and Independents. Her campaign has focused on her bipartisan leadership.

“I think my bipartisanship message is really connecting with voters,” Pansing Brooks said.

The issues that Pansing Brooks’ campaign focuses on are health care access for all, growing economic opportunity, building infrastructure, strengthening protections for the LGBTQ+ community, criminal justice reform and reproductive freedom, among others.

During her time as state senator, Pansing Brooks championed protecting victims of human trafficking and fought for stricter punishments of those taking part in human trafficking. In the juvenile justice system, she assisted in making sure children’s offender records are sealed upon completion of the punishment laid out by the court.

Pansing Brooks described the election journey as a blessing and noted she cares about the issues of rural Nebraska. She added that she will always work for the voters, and that she is not taking corporate PAC money so she is not beholden to anyone but the voters and Congressional District 1.

“My opponent is has voted against five out of six bills that the police were supporting. I would have supported those bills,” Pansing Brooks said. “He voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, I would have voted for that to help people because gas and groceries are so expensive, and we’ve got to do more. I appreciate him and I can work with him, but I also have to point out where our positions differ and some of those issues, like mental health in the schools and mental health in police force, are things he voted against that I completely disagree with.”

A large portion of calls made to law enforcement involve mental health situations, she added, noting there is only one police department in the state that has a mental health professional on board.

“We have got to do better making sure that we are making our community safe and make sure that that we are really listening to what the people are needing and saying,” Pansing Brooks said.

Pansing Brooks had been in Columbus last week, visiting Columbus Community Hospital, Central Community College and a Rotary Club meeting. She noted the Columbus community is thriving.

“The great thing is that people are friendly no matter what. That’s the beauty about our nonpartisan legislature, is that we can work across the aisle and we can be friends,” Pansing Brooks said.

“The whole point about and why I’m running this race is to get this country to heal its political divide and recognize that we’re each other’s friends and neighbors and family, and not each other’s enemies. We’re Americans, and we need to remember that – that’s first and foremost.”