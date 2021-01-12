Pantry sees increase in food needs

She appreciates the nonprofit’s promptness.

“LifeHouse wasted no time at all,” Valla said. “Within the time I showed them our need, to the time they came with boxes of food, it had only been a few days.”

Valla has seen good results.

“Now after eight months, we have been running like a well-oiled machine, feeding 136 individuals every month, with that number continuously increasing,” Valla said. “I coordinate the families, paperwork and time, and LifeHouse coordinates the box sizes, packs the box and brings the food all the way from Fremont to be distributed out of our community center in Scribner.”

Valla knows recipients are grateful for the help.

“We’ve had so many people come up and tell us what it’s meant to them to have someone care that they were barely making it,” Valla said. “One couple had lost both their jobs at the same time during the peak of the pandemic, and they were just so thankful that we cared enough to organize this. They couldn’t understand why an organization out of Fremont would be so willing to help our small community.”

Other area residents face different circumstances.