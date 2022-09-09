Paper shredding event set for Saturday at Nye Pointe

Nye Health Services will be sponsoring a Community Shred Day from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Nye Pointe, 2700 Laverna St., in Fremont.
The public is invited to bring their information-sensitive documents to Nye Pointe to be securely shredded. There is a limit of two boxes or 50 pounds per person.
Documents collected will be shred onsite and recycled into new paper products.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
