 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Paper shredding event set for Saturday at Nye Pointe

  • 0
Local News

Nye Health Services will be sponsoring a Community Shred Day from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Nye Pointe, 2700 Laverna St., in Fremont.

The public is invited to bring their information-sensitive documents to Nye Pointe to be securely shredded. There is a limit of two boxes or 50 pounds per person.

Documents collected will be shred onsite and recycled into new paper products.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China discovers new lunar mineral on moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News