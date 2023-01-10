Parents Night Out event planned for Jan. 20 at Christensen Field

The City of Fremont Parks and Recreation Department will be presenting a Parents Night Out event on Jan. 20 at Christensen Field in Fremont.

Parents can plan a fun date night and let the parks and recreation staff watch their kids. Bounce houses, board games, a movie and more will be offered.

Kids ages 4-13 are welcome (must be potty trained). Kids can be dropped off at 6 p.m. and must be picked up no later than 10 p.m.

The cost is $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional child. Popcorn will be provided for the movie. Kids should bring a drink if desired.

The event is limited to the first 40 registrants. Registration can be completed at fremontne.gov.