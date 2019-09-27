Donna Meyer knows what it’s like to lose a loved one to cancer.
Her mother, Maryann Litz of Snyder, had two bouts of breast cancer and two rounds of chemotherapy before losing her battle with the disease in 2002.
Now, Meyer and other area women are involved in an endeavor designed to be a fun and informational evening focused on cancer awareness.
The “Pink Out” Ladies Night is planned on Oct. 10 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 E. Fulton St., Hooper.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5. The public is invited.
“This is a special time that the ladies in the surrounding communities can come together to support a great cause,” said Meyer, an event planner with Faith Ambassadors Lutheran Parish.
A light meal, which includes a tossed green salad topped with chicken and choice of dressing, coffee and pink lemonade and cakes and cookies, will be served upon arrival.
Vendors and crafters will offer an “early bird Christmas” shopping experience, before the main event.
The program starts at 7 p.m.
“We have fantastic guest speaker lineup,” Meyer said. “One of the guests is Cathy Sabata, a cancer survivor, who will tell us the story of her three sisters and their genetic testing.”
Another guest is Julie Rother with the spiritual direction program of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Rother will provide instruction on how to pray for the sick.
Cato’s Fashions in Fremont will present a style show.
“You will get to see their latest line of clothing, and perhaps, you may even recognize some of our local gals — as they model,” Meyer said.
The site host also will accept gently used wigs the night of the event. Donated wigs will be cleaned and taken to the Wig Bank at La’ James Beauty College in Fremont.
Those who know of someone in need of a wig are asked to let the host know that night.
You have free articles remaining.
Door prizes will be given away throughout the program.
“We simply asked for support and have been blessed by donations,” Meyer said.
Funds raised will be donated directly to a local cancer survivor in financial need.
Meyer knows the importance of awareness when it comes to breast cancer.
“For me, it was an eye-opener when my mom passed away from cancer at such a young age,” Meyer said. “It’s important to learn the facts.”
Statistics from the American Cancer Society and Breast Cancer Research Foundation indicate that:
- Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women after skin cancer.
- There are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States, including women still being treated and those who have completed treatment.
- In the U.S. in 2019, there will be an estimated 271,270 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women and 2,670 cases diagnosed in men.
Meyer and others involved in the event look forward to the Pink Out event.
“We are excited about giving back to our local communities,” Meyer said.
Organizers are committed to the event.
“We do it because we love it,” Meyer said. “It’s a cause that hits home with me, not just in October, but 365 days a year.”
Meyer believes attendees will benefit.
“Acting together as a group, we can accomplish things which no individual acting alone could ever hope to bring about,” Meyer said, adding, “Don’t lose hope. You never know what tomorrow will bring.”
To assist the evening of the event or for more information, call (402) 909-2721.