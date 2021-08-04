Park board discusses summer staff shortages, future project plans

Fremont Parks and Recreation board members learned about local pools, summer staff shortages and future projects during their Monday night meeting.
Recreation Superintendent Nate Schwanke said Ronin Pool and Splash Station will close for the season on Sunday. Initially, the plan was for them to close Aug. 15, but summer staffers will return to school, which starts Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Playground programSchwanke said the summer playground program for kids didn’t take place this year.
Although 150 kids were signed up for programming, the parks department — like businesses and other entities in the community — faced staffing shortages.
“We were only going to have two staff for that program,” he said.
Typically, that program would have 15 summer staffers.
“We didn’t have enough staff to ensure a safe program,” he told the Tribune. “We think it’s because of our gap year due to COVID and not hiring any staff the year prior kind of closed that cyclical door.”
Schwanke said he talked with representatives of other youth programs in town, who said their numbers of summer staffers were down as well.
“It’s not just us,” Schwanke said. “It’s everywhere.”
Schwanke noted during the meeting that participation in the playground programming has been down during the past few years, because there are several options available for youth.
“We’ve also talked about — not that we’d want to — but the possibility of seeing if there’s other options available for the kids that are better options than what we can offer,” Schwanke said.
Board Chairman Dan Moran said there’s always the worry that the program could be outdated.
“But I don’t think it is that,” Moran said. “I’ve had several conversations with parents, who were disappointed that it couldn’t occur.”
Schwanke said the department is looking at different ways to recruit staff next year and refocus its playground programs.
He said a couple of city interns are making some promotional videos to be used for hiring summer staffers.
Despite playground staff shortages, Ronin pool only closed twice due to shortages.
“It ended up being a great success for the summer,” Schwanke said.
Wildwood Park
In other business, the board approved a request by the Fremont High School Athletic Department to use Wildwood Park at Big Island Road as a place for the cross country teams to practice. Team members run on the trails.
Schwanke said this is an annual request that’s always been approved and those involved help keep the park in wonderful shape.
“They do a great job,” Schwanke said. “They pick up after themselves. They go in and they clean out storm damage. They mow the actual trail. They do a phenomenal job down there.”
The only fiscal impact to the city is the $80 monthly cost of a Port-a-John, while the cross-country program is in session.
“Really we probably should be putting one down there anyway, because it’s a public area,” he said.
Board member Dian Christensen-Hillis spoke in favor of the request.
“I just like that it (the park) is being used and they do take care of it,” she said.
Pet waste stands
The board also approved a request by the Fremont Board of Realtors to put a pet waste stand in Johnson Park and in John C. Fremont City Park. The board of realtors would be responsible for purchasing and installing both units.
Schwanke said there would be little to no fiscal impact for the city.
“We would just take them over and maintain them under the park shop and empty them. We go by there every few days and empty the trash cans anyway. I think it’s something nice and easy that would improve our parks,” he said.
Both approved requests will go to the Fremont City Council for final approval.
Washed-out trail repairs
Also during the meeting, Schwanke talked about work taking place at Hormel Park, where spring flooding undermined some trails. Park staffers have been clearing and filling in washed out and undermined trails. They’ve also been clearing debris from the park expected to be open this week.
Schwanke said there was a washout on the bike trail by Camp Christian. Park staff members have cleared debris from a hole on the trail. They’ve filled in the hole and are looking to finish repair of the trail in the next couple of weeks.
Fremont Friendship Center
Meeting discussion included the Fremont Friendship Center.
“They keep growing,” Schwanke said. “They’re doing phenomenal out there. In fact, we’re having to order more chairs.”
Ridge Cemetery kiosk
Schwanke said the Ridge Cemetery Association Board is planning a special meeting to determine which kiosk to recommend. Their recommendation then would be passed to the Fremont City Council for final approval.
A kiosk could help visitors find out where a person’s gravesite is in the cemetery. One company offers a kiosk to which people can add pictures and videos of a loved one in the cemetery.
Schwanke said during a previous board meeting that the kiosk will help Jeff Hively, cemetery sexton, during busy times at the cemetery.
When Hively is working in the cemetery, he’ll get a call and need to go back into the office, print off a map and put a star on the site where the grave is on that map.
“This will just streamline the process,” Schwanke said during that meeting. “It will be a great addition to the cemetery.”
Cemetery office
The next project will be a new building for the cemetery office. The house now used for that purpose needs to be replaced.
“Jeff and his crew do a great job and that house is just falling apart around them,” Schwanke said.
The house also is not Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible.
Budget update/traditional pool
Schwanke told the board that he’s been working on the parks and recreation department budget and has made requests for a capital improvement plan.
During this budget cycle, he doesn’t anticipate major project updates to be approved for an extra feature for Splash Station or construction of a neighborhood pool on the east side of the city.
“It’s something we’ve needed to look into ever since Memorial Pool went away. Splash is great, but it’s not that traditional pool,” he said.
Youth ages 9 to 13 go to Ronin Pool. So kids in this age range are going across the city, which includes multiple major streets that are heavily trafficked.
Various projects are being considered for recommendation during the next budget cycle.
The city has a biannual budget approved by the city council. Every two years, the city reassesses needs for each department. The general budget is put together by department heads and city staff and then reviewed and approved by council.
Schwanke told the Tribune that the hope for the parks and recreation department is to have a traditional neighborhood pool on the east side of the city in the next five to 10 years.
The board voted to change its meeting date to Sept. 13 due to the Labor Day holiday. The board typically meets the first Monday of each month. Meetings, which are open to the public, start at 7 p.m. in Fremont City Auditorium. A Zoom option also is available.