Park board discusses summer staff shortages, future project plans

Schwanke said this is an annual request that’s always been approved and those involved help keep the park in wonderful shape.

“They do a great job,” Schwanke said. “They pick up after themselves. They go in and they clean out storm damage. They mow the actual trail. They do a phenomenal job down there.”

The only fiscal impact to the city is the $80 monthly cost of a Port-a-John, while the cross-country program is in session.

“Really we probably should be putting one down there anyway, because it’s a public area,” he said.

Board member Dian Christensen-Hillis spoke in favor of the request.

“I just like that it (the park) is being used and they do take care of it,” she said.

Pet waste stands

The board also approved a request by the Fremont Board of Realtors to put a pet waste stand in Johnson Park and in John C. Fremont City Park. The board of realtors would be responsible for purchasing and installing both units.

Schwanke said there would be little to no fiscal impact for the city.