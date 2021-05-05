Park board members discuss projects

Ridge CemeteryOther future projects include a kiosk for Ridge Cemetery.

“We’re working on getting bids and we’ll take the bids to the next Ridge Cemetery Association meeting,” Schwanke said.

Visitors will be able to push a kiosk button and find out where a person’s gravesite is in the cemetery. The kiosk could print off a map. One company offers a kiosk to which people can add pictures and videos of a loved one in the cemetery.

Schwanke said this device will help Jeff Hively, cemetery sexton, during busy times at the cemetery.

When Hively is working in the cemetery, he’ll get a call and need to go back into the office, print off a map and put a star on the site where the grave is on that map.

“This will just streamline the process,” Schwanke said. “It will be a great addition to the cemetery.”

In the following year, Schwanke said plans are to construct a new cemetery building for staff instead of tearing down the house where the current office is situated.

“That will be a great addition and something that’s long overdue,” Schwanke said.