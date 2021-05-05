Park board members discuss projects

Planned pool projects and a kiosk for a cemetery were among discussion topics at a recent park board meeting.
Members of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department’s advisory board learned about these and other developments when they met Monday night.
The group gathered in a meeting room in the renovated Fremont City Auditorium. A grand re-opening of the auditorium took place in April.
Swimming poolsDuring the meeting, Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, talked about pool projects set to be done by October.
They include a new boiler at Splash Station.
“The last couple of years, people have been mentioning that the water is pretty cold, especially for the early morning swim lessons, so we’re getting the boiler. Hopefully, that will help out a lot,” he said.
Slides at Splash Station, including the train slide, will be refurbished, resealed and repainted.
This year, diving boards at Ronin Pool will be replaced.
Seams in the pool will be grinded out. Cracks and seams will be resealed. The pool then will be repainted.
Fremont pools and splash pads are scheduled to open for the season on May 31.
Ridge CemeteryOther future projects include a kiosk for Ridge Cemetery.
“We’re working on getting bids and we’ll take the bids to the next Ridge Cemetery Association meeting,” Schwanke said.
Visitors will be able to push a kiosk button and find out where a person’s gravesite is in the cemetery. The kiosk could print off a map. One company offers a kiosk to which people can add pictures and videos of a loved one in the cemetery.
Schwanke said this device will help Jeff Hively, cemetery sexton, during busy times at the cemetery.
When Hively is working in the cemetery, he’ll get a call and need to go back into the office, print off a map and put a star on the site where the grave is on that map.
“This will just streamline the process,” Schwanke said. “It will be a great addition to the cemetery.”
In the following year, Schwanke said plans are to construct a new cemetery building for staff instead of tearing down the house where the current office is situated.
“That will be a great addition and something that’s long overdue,” Schwanke said.
In other business, Schwanke mentioned a place in the bike trail in front of Camp Christian. He said a washout in that location will need to be filled in and bids will be let to repave that section of concrete.
Great Park Pursuit
He also said the local parks department will participate in the 2021 Great Park Pursuit in Nebraska.
The free, annual summer event is taking place now to Sept. 30.
Participants sign up for this event and can visit up to 20 official park sites across the state where a Great Park Pursuit post is hidden.
They follow clues to the post and prove they were there using a free mobile app or by making a pencil impression of the post to mail in.
Once logging in at least two site visits, participants are eligible for a prize with chances to win more prizes as they visit more sites.
Schwanke, who compares the activity to a scavenger hunt, said a picture of a meadowlark will be placed at Johnson Lake.
He said the activity can bring more people into the community. They will be able to walk around Johnson Lake, which features a fountain, and use the nearby playground. Disc golf can be played here. Splash Station is located in this area as well.
To register or learn more about the endeavor, visit http://outdoornebraska.gov/greatparkpursuit/.
The pursuit is a joint program of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association.
JCF Days festival
Parks board members also voted to approve a request for use of city property and street closures by John C. Fremont Days committee for the annual festival July 9-11, with setup starting July 8.
The request now will go to the Fremont City Council for final approval.
City property includes use of the John C. Fremont City Park for vendors, the Chautauqua tent and displays; Christensen Field for the rodeo; Clemmons Park for historical encampments; Barnard Park as a tram stop for historic tours; Splash Station for a middle school swim event, watermelon feed and balloon glow (the latter of which is to the west of Splash Station).
Schwanke said it will take approximately 200 personnel hours and 90 equipment hours by parks and recreation staff for setup and tear-down. It will take an estimated 80 hours by aquatics staff for lifeguarding and supervision of the teen dance at Splash Station. The admission collected benefits the Friends of Fremont Area Parks for parks and recreation enhancements.
Schwanke said the JCF Days festival use of parks is an annual request that the park board always has approved with no issues.
Boot Camp
The park board also approved use of Clemmons Park by the Fremont Family YMCA for a boot camp set to run from 5:45-6:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 1-July 29.
Schwanke said this event has been approved and taken place in previous years.
“We’ve never had any issues with them,” Schwanke said. “They usually leave the park cleaner than what they found it.”
This request now will go to the Fremont City Council for final approval.
The park board’s next meeting will start at 7 p.m. June 7 in Fremont City Auditorium. Meetings are open to the public.