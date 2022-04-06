Park board talks to shaved ice vendor, discusses Koski tributes

Fremonters may be seeing an icy new feature in their neighborhood parks this summer.

During their regular monthly meeting, the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department advisory board voted to grant temporary use of the city parks to Scouty’s Shaved Ice.

The allowance is temporary until requirements for mobile food vendors have been updated.

In a letter to the City of Fremont, Scouty’s owner Seth Coates of Fremont said this is a family-owned business.

The treats are made of ice from filtered water, shaved to a powdery snow-like texture and sweetened with condiments or flavored syrups.

He asked the board to grant access to all public parks for which the City of Fremont isn’t under a current contract with another food vendor.

Scouty’s hours would be restricted to posted operational hours of the parks and generally limited to an hour or less at each location.

“I kind of envision just being able to stop at the park and serve the patrons who are at the park and, most likely, move on to a different location,” Coates said at the board meeting.

Coates said it’s unlikely the truck would be at a park for more than an hour.

“We can serve 300 an hour if we’re in full service,” Coates said. “I gotta keep moving if we’re going to make a go of it. I don’t plan on sitting in a park for eight hours and hoping somebody comes to the park. That’s a money loser.”

Coates also said the goal is to partner with local schools, businesses, charities, municipalities and individuals to give back to the community through various events and fundraising programs.

He said Scouty’s had a fundraiser on April 2 for the Fremont Family Coalition at Rotary Park.

Coates told how his shaved ice business began.

“I grew up on Jackson Street, right across from the park. We had the ice cream man come and he’d stop at the park,” Coates said. “It’s kind of nostalgia for me.”

Coates sees the shaved ice business as an opportunity he and his wife can provide for their five children.

“We really started this for them to be entrepreneurial and try to get some exposure to business,” he said.

Coates said prices range from $3 to $5, depending on the size of the treat. He said the goal is to try and keep items affordable.

In his letter, Coates said Scouty’s is licensed as a food vendor through the State of Nebraska, Department of Agriculture and has street vending permits throughout communities in the surrounding areas. It’s fully insured and has provided a Certificate of Liability to the City of Fremont.

Coates said the mobile truck is inspected and licensed by the Nebraska Department of Health.

Parks board member Aaron Paden said he loves Coates’ idea.

“I think it’s great,” Paden said.

Paden mentioned having limitations in place so that five food trucks aren’t set up at each park.

Rules might include limiting the time a vendor could be at a park or limiting the number of vendors.

“It’s prudent to think ahead on that,” Coates agreed. “What we don’t want is for the whole town to turn into food trucks that are lined up for 12 hours a day on one block or whatever. I think the city is looking at that from their perspective as well.”

Nick Hansen, parks and recreation director, said Fremont has five parks without concessions. He talked about Coates’ options for purchasing park permits.

He also said a plan needs to be in place for vendors. Hansen also is concerned about customers not properly disposing of their trash after a treat.

“That’s why we also need to have a plan moving forward,” Hansen said.

Coates noted that language in a city ordinance may be changing to require food vendors to clean up in a certain area. He said the city is looking ahead.

“We see it as a privilege not a right to be able to go visit the parks and so the last thing we want to do is to pack up and leave and have cups strewn all over and have people complaining,” Coates said.

Tree disposal site

In other business, Hansen said the city’s free tree debris disposal will open again from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. It’s for residential use only. The site is located on the west side of South Broad Street (U.S. Highway 77), just north of the Platte River Bridge.

Earth Day Celebration and Dedication Ceremony

Hansen also announced that Keep Fremont Beautiful is having an Earth Day Celebration and Dedication Ceremony, starting at 11 a.m. April 22 at Johnson Lake Park.

The KFB board of directors donated a park bench in memory of the late Fremont Parks and Recreation Director Kim Koski, who died in January 2021. Koski also was a former KFB advisory board member.

Hansen said the parks department installed the new bench between the playground and the shelter, just off the bike/walk path. He said the Fremont Department of Utilities will purchase a magnolia tree that will be planted near the bench and shelter area.

Proposed Kim Koski honors

Parks board members Wendy Eairleywine and Dian Christensen Hillis also asked about a marquee/signage in front of Fremont City Auditorium honoring Koski and renaming the building in her honor.

Such things were discussed before former Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton left.

Christensen Hillis said she thought an ordinance change was required in regard to the size and type of a marque, which would be a smaller version of what’s at Christensen Field.

She said funds were leftover from restoration of the historic city auditorium, which could be used to pay for the sign. Christensen Hillis said she talked with Newton about the sign and renaming during the auditorium’s grand reopening, which was in April 2021.

Hansen, who became the new parks and recreation director in November 2021, said he would look into the situation.

The next parks board meeting will start at 7 p.m. May 2 at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.