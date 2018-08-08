Projects at local parks are underway and a new irrigation system is operating at Ridge Cemetery.
The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department’s advisory board didn’t meet Tuesday due to lack of a quorum, but Kim Koski, the department’s director, listed several ongoing projects in her August report.
Two, new, 10-foot-by-10-foot sun shades have been purchased for $5,127 for Dog Park West on West Linden Avenue across from Davenport Park.
The shades will be used to construct one shelter in the large dog run and another in the small dog run. Concrete slabs will be poured and posts erected with the shades going over the top.
“That (dog) park doesn’t really have any established trees yet and there’s no shade for owners or dogs to rest,” Koski said. “People have requested some sun shade.”
City staff will install the shades when they are delivered.
The two shades were purchased with a donation from Friends of Fremont Area Parks for $2,077; a Fremont Area Community Foundation Mini Grant of $1,500; Friends of Fremont Area Parks Big Give for $1,168 and $382 from the parks and recreation department budget.
Koski said Midland University has been asked to remove hammer-throw equipment, which it installed at Buch Park. This is a big netted area in the southeast corner of the park that athletes used when practicing the hammer throw.
“They’re not using it anymore, because they moved their track operations to the Memorial Field Complex,” Koski said.
In her report, Koski also said she also met with Tony Brown, executive director of the Fremont Soccer Club.
“We will most likely be adding soccer goals in open green spaces at Christensen Field and possibly Buch Park (when the hammer throw is gone) and Miller Park,” she said.
Koski also noted that as of Tuesday there were 2,000 more visitors at Fremont Splash Station compared to last year at this time.
A new irrigation system has been installed and is operational at Ridge Cemetery at 1761 W. Linden Ave.
Koski said $170,000 was budgeted for the irrigation, but the project came in under budget with a bid of $162,000.
“It replaced a very old system that had several leaks and issues,” Koski said. “Now it’s a brand new system which will guarantee green grass through the hot summer months.”
The city-owned, historic Ridge Cemetery is comprised of about 30 acres of land and has more than 13,000 graves with room for 40,000 more.
Koski said a request for proposal for renovations to Fremont City Auditorium went out last week for an engineering firm to create drawings and specifications from a conceptual design.
“We have the conceptual drawing done by Schemmer & Associates,” Koski said. “Those are the renovations we want to see done and now we have to have an engineering firm create the drawings and specifications so we can continue with the project.”
Bids will be taken for that work. The cost for this type of work usually is 10 percent of the project. The city auditorium project is estimated to cost $3.5 million.
Requests for proposals are going out for other projects including: a new shelter to replace an old one at Ronin Park; refurbishment of slides at Splash Station; a splash pad at John C. Fremont City Park; and for replacement of the floor at the Fremont Friendship Center.
In April, Koski said that with the help of Lottie Mitchell, the City of Fremont’s grant coordinator, the city applied for a grant through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
“We were awarded $200,000 and the city’s portion is a $40,000 match, so we have a total of $240,000,” Koski told the board.
The total sum is for several projects.
“But replacing the floor is going to be the most costly so we’re starting with that one and as money allows, we’ll do other things like update the restrooms,” Koski told the Tribune.
In her report, Koski said attendance continues to grow at the friendship center.
“We are getting one to two new people each week,” she said. “Attendance is especially high on Wednesdays for special entertainment. Attendance is between 80 and 100, depending on the entertainment. Chair volleyball and line dancing are favorite activities.”
Standard requests set to move to the Fremont City Council next week for final approval include:
- Use of Clemmons Park from 4-11 p.m. Aug. 31 for the Fremont Church of the Nazarene’s “Back to School Bash.” Games and a movie will be shown on the lawn at dusk. Koski said the church has used various parks throughout the years and takes good care of them.
- Use of Johnson Park shelter and trail from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 for a 5K run/walk fundraiser by the Dodge County Humane Society. The DCHS is collaborating with RTG Medical for the event. The humane society is a non-profit organization that relies greatly on donations and fundraising.
- Use of the Johnson Park shelter and trail from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 for an EYE RUN event by the Fremont Seventh Day Adventist Church for a 5K run/walk fundraiser. All proceeds will be used to provide services and programs for people who are legally blind. This course also will go on the sidewalk around Fremont Middle School and down the Military trail. Koski said Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott has reviewed the route and has no objections.
- Request to waive rental fees for the Fremont City Auditorium (pending construction) or Christensen Field Main Arena for a Veterans Town Hall community meeting on Nov. 11.
- Request by Anton Pedersen, member of Scout Troop 1103 to refurbish the Statue of Liberty monument in the Masonic Park in Fremont to complete the requirements he needs to earn his Eagle Scout badge. That same monument was refurbished by his father to earn his Eagle Scout badge. Yogi Martin, the troop’s scoutmaster, will supervise the work as stipulated by Fremont Parks and Recreation staff.