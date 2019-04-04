Recent flooding has kept city crews busy and has taken a toll on a local park in Fremont.
“Hormel Park took a hit,” said Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.
Koski shared that news during the Fremont Parks and Recreation board meeting on Tuesday night.
During the meeting, Koski provided details of damage caused by flooding. She talked about sand and debris that flood waters carried into the park — which is closed until further notice.
Koski said crews have made it into Hormel Park.
“They told me there’s parts of a garage — 200 feet into the park; there’s propane tanks that have floated everywhere and junk and garbage,” Koski said. “The road to the Hormel boat ramp — which is no more — there’s 2 feet of sand, so the road has risen by 2 feet just because of all the sand.”
Koski said she has no idea where the propane tanks came from or how far they traveled.
She did say crews believe the bike trail is intact and that water has receded on a section that was flooded.
“We will most likely go in and do a cleanup,” Koski told the Tribune, adding that this hasn’t yet been scheduled.
The park wasn’t the only place affected by sand carried into the area.
Soon after the flooding ended, bobcat machinery was used to push sand off private driveways along Ridge Road like someone would do following a snowstorm.
“The sand is unbelievable,” Koski said. “It looks like something out of Star Wars. I’ve never seen so much sand.”
City crews weren’t involved in pushing sand off the private driveways.
They’ve had plenty of other work to do, helping out wherever needed with flood-related work that started on March 15.
“The requests have definitely gone down, but when that first call came in my guys worked 12-hour days,” Koski said. “They were filling sandbags. They were dropping sandbags. They were doing whatever we needed — taking port-o-pots out to where they were trying to fix the breach.”
Koski told the Tribune that the forestry crew moved port-o-pots out to County Road 19 and Military Avenue for crews working on closing the breach there.
“Then when work was finished there, we moved them to the area on Ridge Road where work was being done. Staff also took out food and water when needed,” she said.
Regarding the flood-related work, Koski said both the city and department of utilities were “all hands on deck.”
Koski said cleanup efforts will be a process and take time.
There was almost 3 feet of water the park shop, 750 N. Broad St., and forestry shop, 330 Jefferson St.
“They’re working on tearing out drywall and cabinets and replacing what we can,” she said. “It’s really going to be a process, but we’re getting through it.”
At the same time, there are still other jobs to do like flowers to plant and pools to get ready for the summer.
“We need to prioritize our time and get things done,” she said, “But the requests have definitely gone down.”