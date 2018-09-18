Nye Health Services’ Parkinson’s Support Group meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Nye Legacy campus, 3210 N. Clarkson St., in Fremont.
These meetings are for anyone whose life has been impacted by Parkinson’s disease.
On Thursday, Kathy Kirby and Lani Polzin from the Nye Legacy therapy department will be demonstrating exercises that benefit those with Parkinson’s disease. Participants will be encouraged to “Get Active – and Join In.”
For more information, contact Cathi Sampson at 402-753-6108.