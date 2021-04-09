Parkinson's Disease programs at Methodist Fremont Health helping patients

Another factor the program helps participants with is socialization, Bures said.

“With Parkinson’s, they lose their confidence to talk loud, and then somebody talks for them and such,” she said. “So the more that we can get out that this has helped people, the better.”

Although his life as a pastor ended earlier than expected, Hoden said he now has a new congregation.

“It’s people associated with Parkinson’s, whether they had it or whether they’re people like Tammy,” he said. “It’s people that I get to know become good friends, and we care for each other. And I’ll tell you as a pastor, nothing’s better than that.”

In leading Delay the Disease’s classes and preparing for a new movement disorder class for people with neurological issues this June, Bures said she’s thankful she can give those with Parkinson’s both motivation and hope.

“In my 23 years as a physical therapist, this has probably been the most rewarding thing I’ve ever been involved with,” she said. “My goal is this will never end, that it will continue on and on and on.”

When out in public, Hoden said he’s learned to recognize the signs that someone has Parkinson’s.