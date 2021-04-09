Parkinson's Disease programs at Methodist Fremont Health helping patients

During Christmastime 2014, Steve Hoden said he noticed a small tremor in his chin and knew right away what was going on: Parkinson’s Disease.
“I just kind of observed it, and it was in the late spring of that following year that I got diagnosed,” he said. “And I remember coming out of Dr. Tracy Martin’s office up in Lyons, sitting in the car and just crying.”
But six years later, Hoden said he’s been given new hope with his diagnosis through programs at Methodist Fremont Health.
The hospital currently offers classes with Delay the Disease, which focuses on exercises and multitasking skills, and the Loud Crowd, a speech therapy program.
April is the awareness month for Parkinson’s Disease. Each year, approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with the disorder, which affects the body’s motor system.
Hoden, a retired pastor, said he started with speech therapy shortly after his diagnosis in 2015. At the recommendation of his wife, a former registered nurse, he started visiting Dr. Manjula Tella.
There, Hoden underwent Lee Silverman Voice Treatment, which focuses on increasing the vocal intensity of those with Parkinson’s.
“That was four times a week, one hour a day, highly intensive, which was homework at home for four weeks,” he said. “And then after that was done, the hospital opened up the Loud Crowd for just ongoing, once-a-week voice training.”
Tammy Bures, a physical therapist assistant with Methodist Fremont Health, said the hospital started Delay the Disease in October 2019, which she helps facilitate.
Created by the OhioHealth Foundation, the program requires certification, which was provided to Methodist Fremont Health after Parkinson’s Nebraska Executive Director Amber Winter reached out to the hospital.
“We signed up for a free continuing education course, and they paid for us to go to Grand Island for the weekend,” Bures said. “But there was a little catch: We had to start a class in less than three months. And so that’s kind of how that all started.”
Bures said the program was completed and ready to begin after her attendance at the course in July 2019. She said Delay the Disease, a free, weekly program, involves stretching and strengthening exercises for participants.
“But a large majority of what we do during class is definitely working on high-level balance training,” Bures said. “We start the class out with doing exercises to get the heart rate up, get the flow going to the brain.”
As part of the requirements, Methodist Fremont Health had to collect testing results from the program’s participants on various exercises for OhioHealth.
“The findings that we found were amazing, and so that’s when my boss told everybody how it exciting it was that we were getting some really good results,” Bures said. “From a year and three months out, we had improved with balance and gait abilities.”
Having been approached by Bures about starting with Delay the Disease, Hoden said he was onboard right away.
“I’m not real good individually. Parkinson’s is a disease that really impacts your motivation, and it’s hard to get motivated,” he said. “But if I’ve got a group of people, whether it’s one other person or 20 other people, it doesn’t matter, I’m way better.”
Hoden said the program’s exercises, including seeing how long he can stand on one foot, aren’t ones that occur in everyday instances.
“It’s not that it’s that difficult, but it’s hard to get motivated to do it and hold yourself accountable,” he said. “And the cookies always help.”
With one of the class’ participants, Bures said they had a long history of falling due to the disease’s effects.
“All of a sudden one day, we were talking about the last time he had fallen, and he said, ‘I haven’t fallen for a very long time,’” she said. “Especially in the medical field, that’s huge, and it’s huge for those patients.”
Although he’s aware of the lack of a cure of Parkinson’s and the disease’s progressive nature, Hoden said Delay the Disease has helped him immensely in handling the disorder.
“Once you lose your confidence, it’s really hard to get it back,” he said. “That’s why with Delay the Disease and Loud Crowd or whatever it is, you need that for your self-confidence.”
Another factor the program helps participants with is socialization, Bures said.
“With Parkinson’s, they lose their confidence to talk loud, and then somebody talks for them and such,” she said. “So the more that we can get out that this has helped people, the better.”
Although his life as a pastor ended earlier than expected, Hoden said he now has a new congregation.
“It’s people associated with Parkinson’s, whether they had it or whether they’re people like Tammy,” he said. “It’s people that I get to know become good friends, and we care for each other. And I’ll tell you as a pastor, nothing’s better than that.”
In leading Delay the Disease’s classes and preparing for a new movement disorder class for people with neurological issues this June, Bures said she’s thankful she can give those with Parkinson’s both motivation and hope.
“In my 23 years as a physical therapist, this has probably been the most rewarding thing I’ve ever been involved with,” she said. “My goal is this will never end, that it will continue on and on and on.”
When out in public, Hoden said he’s learned to recognize the signs that someone has Parkinson’s.
“When we see it, we look for a way to engage that person and let them know that there’s stuff going on right here in Fremont that can help them,” he said. “And that’s all that I want to do, is make sure that they know that they can get the help that they need.”