Parkinson's support group plans outdoor meeting

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, under the pavilion at Clemmons Park, corner of 16th Street and Garden City Road, in Fremont.

A program about exercise will be presented by Lani, PT, and Kathy, OT.

Those attending are asked to bring their own chair and mask to wear. Picnic benches also will be available.

To RSVP, email parkinsonssuportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.

