 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parkinson's support group plans outdoor meeting
View Comments

Parkinson's support group plans outdoor meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
Health

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, under the pavilion at Clemmons Park, corner of 16th Street and Garden City Road, in Fremont.

A program about exercise will be presented by Lani, PT, and Kathy, OT.

Those attending are asked to bring their own chair and mask to wear. Picnic benches also will be available.

To RSVP, email parkinsonssuportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News