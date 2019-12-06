Christmas break is rapidly approaching.
And few parents want bored children during that time off from school.
Here’s where Nate Schwanke may be able to help.
Schwanke is recreation superintendent for the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department — which is offering various activities for children and youth during the holiday break.
“We’ll have staff at all activities,” Schwanke said.
Registration opens Dec. 11. Schwanke said slots for free bowling and the movie will fill up quickly so early registration is recommended.
Parents or guardians need to reserve spots for their children. Registration can be done in person on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave. Or they can register online at fremontne.gov and go under the parks and recreation tab.
In past years, there has been a waiting list.
If parents sign up their children, but find they’ll not be able to make it to the bowling or the movie, they are asked to please contact the parks and recreation department and let personnel there know so they can contact others who are on the waiting list.
Activities include:
Bowling
- — This activity—for children and youth from kindergarten through eighth grade—is set from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at 30 Bowl in Fremont. The bowling is free, but children must bring their own money for snacks. Parents may attend, but will not be able to take part in the free bowling. There are 64 spaces for children.
A movie
- — Children are invited to the animated film, “Spies in Disguise,” on Dec. 26 at the Main Street 7 Theatre at Fremont Mall. The movie is rated PG. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the movie starts at 10 a.m. Children need to be picked up at noon. The movie is free, but children will need extra money for snacks. There will be specials on concessions. A small popcorn is $2 and a small pop is $2. There are spaces for 170 children. Parents are not allowed to go due to limited seating.
Free skate days
- — This is for kids in grades kindergarten through 12. Times are 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 27, 30, 31, Jan. 2 and 3 at Sidner Ice Arena.
There is no preregistration for the free skate days. Kids just show up.
Skating is free, but children and youth must bring money for concessions. Besides parks and recreation staff, personnel from Sidner will be on hand as well.
Flyers with information about these events will be sent home with kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade at Fremont Public, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Elementary and Trinity Lutheran schools.
In case of a snow day or if the parks department needs to cancel an event, updates will be posted on the City of Fremont’s Facebook page. Parks and recreation personnel will try to contact would-be participants.
“We like to have these activities so kids can be active over winter break and give them an option to get out and socialize with other kids their age and not just be sitting at home,” Schwanke said.