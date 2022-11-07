Parks and Recreation looking to fill vacancy on Ridge Cemetery Board

The City of Fremont Parks and Recreation is looking for a board member that has interest in Ridge Cemetery and the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.
The board meets at City Hall on the second Wednesday at 12 p.m. in February, May, August, and November.
If you are interested, fill out the form at this link: bit.ly/3hc5Oro or call Parks and Recreation at 402-272-2630.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
