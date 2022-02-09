Parks board eyes Splash Station repairs

Members of the Fremont Parks and Recreation advisory board want to make waves.

But not how you think.

They want to make sure the wave machine at Splash Station will be ready for guests this summer.

Board members talked about water park repairs, a keyless entry system and summer programming at their Monday night meeting.

The wave machine at Splash Station needs a new compressor and other parts, said Nick Hansen, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.

Hansen estimates it will take between $17,000 and $18,000 to replace these items. He hopes wave pool parts will arrive before summer, but said parts could be at least 12 weeks out.

“We’re looking at the middle of April, maybe, and that’s minimum,” Hansen said.

A hydrostatic bucket that drops water on park guests also needs repairs. Hansen said he’s waiting for a quote for that work. The estimated cost is between $2,500 and $5,000.

Hansen said the budget has funds for these endeavors, but it would mean waiting until next year to do other projects such as painting the water slides’ exteriors.

He and Recreation Superintendent Nate Schwanke said they believe wave machine repair is a priority over other projects.

“If we don’t have a wave machine, we basically have a big, giant pool with no waves,” Hansen said.

Board member Aaron Paden agreed.

“If you’re coming from a small town, where what you have is just a pool, you’re coming for the waves,” Paden said.

Schwanke noted that the wave machine has been in operation since Splash Station opened 15 years ago.

“If they make them like they did 15 years ago, then hopefully then it will hold up for another 10 to 15 years,” Hansen said.

Hansen also talked to the board about having the Fremont-based Geokey, Inc., possibly provide keyless entry via Bluetooth on a phone for parks department facilities.

This would allow someone renting a facility to have access to it at certain times. Parks and rec staff wouldn’t have to track down a key that was lost.

The renter’s access would be activated or deactivated via the software.

Hansen believes the system could save money in the long run. For one, the city wouldn’t have to change out locks if a key was lost. He cited other benefits.

“The facility becomes more secure and it also then has the capability of tying in security cameras in the future,” Hansen told the Tribune.

Schwanke demonstrated on his phone how the system unlocked a padlock that Dian Christensen Hillis, board member, held in her hands.

Hansen said the parks department would like to test the keyless entry at Christensen Field, which has the most main events.

He’s also looking at the Omaha-based Prime Communications, which has similar features to Geokey.

Hansen said the City of Fremont uses Prime. Employees have keyless entry cards that allow them access to the Fremont City Municipal Building.

He is visiting with Prime, which he said could provide keyless entry into Christensen Field that could be tied into the city employees’ cards.

“We could assign our parks guys to get into Christensen,” he said.

Hansen said the parks department also could have a generic key that would be more user friendly for rentals, because not everyone has a Smart phone.

In addition, Hansen said the Prime Communications system could provide an alert to let the parks department know if a door was still open that was supposed to be closed at a certain time.

Hansen will compare the quotes and services between Geokey and Prime Communications.

The system could cost between $15,000 and $21,000 and isn’t in the budget. Hansen said this could be taken to the Christensen Task Force for possible funding.

If not, he said the item can be put into the next budget. Members tabled a vote on the purchase of a portion of Masonic Park to the March 7 meeting.

Hansen said the city had request by an entity that wants to buy land on the west end of Masonic Park on 23rd Street.

Paden said he’d listen to the prospect if it would provide something for kids, but he didn’t favor selling part of the park if it was for a private business wanting to expand a parking lot or for a business on 22nd Street that wants to get a 23rd Street address or access.

“Every time, we let a piece go, we’ve lost it,” Paden said. “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Christensen Hillis also said she didn’t want to get rid of it.

The parks and recreation board meets on the first Monday of each month. Meetings are open to the public. The next meeting starts at 7 p.m. March 7 in Fremont City Auditorium.

