Parks board learns about library moving schedule

Keene Memorial Library is again looking at moving into Fremont City Auditorium at the end of June.

Nick Hansen, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, shared the news during the parks board’s recent monthly meeting.

In January, Hansen learned the library has pushed back its move to mid-August or the start of September. Now, it’s back on its original schedule of relocating temporarily during its expansion project.

Hansen has said the estimated construction time for the library project is one to one-and-a-half years.

The library is raising funds for a $9.4 million project that would add technology-equipped meeting rooms, separate adult, teen and kid areas and space for entertainment and educational events.

Other plans include updating existing elevators and infrastructure to make the building easily accessible.

Former Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton said moving the library to the auditorium during the library’s renovation and expansion project would save an estimated $500,000 in the construction contract.

Parks board members have stressed concern about not being able to rent out the city auditorium during the time it houses the library.

It took one-and-a-half years to complete the $3.87 million renovation of the historic city auditorium, which included a newly refurbished main area with technology, a new roof, new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, main floor restrooms with handicap accessibility and many other features. An open house took place in April 2021.

During a joint meeting of the two boards in November, Laura England-Biggs, library director, provided a list of temporary library relocation options, all of which proved unfeasible or unavailable.

In other park board business, Hansen told members about the City of Fremont Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

“It’s another great marketing tool that we can use,” he said.

Hansen also said the Tree and Brush Disposal Site will be closed from Feb. 12 to April 9, while the parks department works to remedy site misuse.

“We’ll open it up, though, in that period if there is a huge storm that comes through, obviously. We’ll get it on our Facebook page,” Hansen said.

In his report, Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, said the department has been restructuring its parks program so all of it will be operated out of Clemmons Park, instead of multiple parks.

Parents can drop of their children at Ronin or Milliken Park and the department will provide transportation from there to Clemmons and back again.

“This will allow us to have less staff, but still have full coverage and full safety,” he said.

Last year, 150 kids were signed up for the summer playground program, but only had two staff, Schwanke said.

So the 2021 program had to be canceled.

Schwanke said the department is working on a brochure featuring all of its summer programs and activities that will be inserted into the Fremont Tribune in March and sent to all elementary schools in Fremont.

He also told the board that he’s working getting bids out for supplies needed for summer recreation activities.

“That way we can get the bids back by mid-March and place orders for summer equipment,” he said.

Supplies include a variety of items from baseball bases and pitching mounds to playground program equipment to supplies for pools.

Schwanke said the department is working to get new chairs for the Fremont Friendship Center. Some chairs have broken. Others needed updating. Chairs that still good will go to a meeting room.

The center, which serves people ages 60 and over, will have a special music on Valentine’s Day. The Links musical group will perform, starting at 10 a.m.

The parks and recreation board meets on the first Monday of each month. Meetings are open to the public. The next meeting starts at 7 p.m. March 7 in Fremont City Auditorium.

