Plans for a new shelter at Ronin Park and installation of an irrigation system at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center were among topics covered when the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department advisory board met Tuesday evening.
In her report, Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, told the board about plans to replace the shelter at Ronin Park.
Koski said three companies bid on the project. The metal, open air shelter will be 26 by 36 feet and situated west of the parking lot.
“It will match what we have in the rest of the parks,” Koski told the Tribune.
Koski said $41,000 has been budgeted for the project.
She hopes to recommend a contractor for the project at the next Fremont City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Other improvement plans include a new roof for the concessions and storage building at the Christensen Field Soccer Complex.
Koski said the department is getting bids on the project and that $17,325 has been budgeted for it.
She hopes work on the Ronin Park shelter and the new roof on the soccer complex will be completed this fall.
Koski talked about other projects.
Irrigation was installed in the grassy area surrounding the Dillon Family Aquatic Center parking lot and around the memorial in the Veterans Park.
The underground sprinkler system cost $7,300.
Koski said plans are to put down grass seed this fall.
She also said that with the irrigation’s installation, fencing at the Veterans Park had to be removed temporarily. Park shop crews are reinstalling the fence.
In other business, Koski said three sealed bids were received from engineering firms to create drawings and specifications from a conceptual design for renovations to Fremont City Auditorium.
The cost for this type of work usually is 10 percent of the project. The city auditorium project is estimated to cost $3.5 million.
Koski is going through the bids for creation of the drawings and specifications.
After she speaks with Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton and other city personnel, a recommendation regarding which firm to select for the job will be made to the city council at a future meeting.
Koski also talked about the Fremont Friendship Center.
She said the center continues to have solid numbers for attendance. Popular activities include: bingo, chair volleyball and special entertainment. In August, a group of seniors went to Omaha and participated in the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging Walk-a-Thon.
Another outing for friendship center participants included dinner at Bella’s Broadstreet Diner in Fremont. Participants then went to a performance by Bill Chrastil at Fremont Opera House. Chrastil performs songs by Elvis, Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond and other recording artists.
Koski talked about fall activities planned for the Adaptive Recreation program, sponsored by the Fremont Parks and Recreation.
This program is designed to encourage adults with special needs to participate in a variety of social activities.
Upcoming activities include — the Happy Clown Magic Show on Tuesday; a fall party and costume contest, Oct. 23; and a holiday dance with music provided by a disc jockey on Dec. 11.