Parks department cancels kids summer programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Youth baseball and other city programs for kids won’t take place this summer.

The City of Fremont has announced that due to Directed Health Measures it is canceling Tiny Tots and Kids Park Play, along with youth baseball.

Full refunds, issued by check, will be mailed during the week of June 8.

The decision to open Splash Station and Ronin Pool is still being considered and will be shared as soon as the information is available.

“This is not the summer we expected, however, we are responsible for making decisions based on the health and safety of our employees and the public,” city officials said in a prepared statement. “This fall, we hope to have community events in the parks and a Fall Youth Baseball program once the DHMs have been lifted. Information regarding these potential events will be shared as it becomes available.”

Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, talked about the difficulty involved in the decision-making process.