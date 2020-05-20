Parks department cancels kids summer programs

Youth baseball and other city programs for kids won’t take place this summer.
The City of Fremont has announced that due to Directed Health Measures it is canceling Tiny Tots and Kids Park Play, along with youth baseball.
Full refunds, issued by check, will be mailed during the week of June 8.
The decision to open Splash Station and Ronin Pool is still being considered and will be shared as soon as the information is available.
“This is not the summer we expected, however, we are responsible for making decisions based on the health and safety of our employees and the public,” city officials said in a prepared statement. “This fall, we hope to have community events in the parks and a Fall Youth Baseball program once the DHMs have been lifted. Information regarding these potential events will be shared as it becomes available.”
Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, talked about the difficulty involved in the decision-making process.
“We waited as long as we could, but finally had to cancel summer programs,” Koski said. “The COVID restrictions are difficult to maintain, especially the 6-foot distancing. In the past, our calendar included some on-the-park activities, but it also included us transporting to off-the-park activities such as bowling, swimming, canoeing, art, tours of the fire station and police stations and any other activities we can arrange. With 6-foot distancing, we wouldn’t transport and kids would be on the park for the entire session.”
Koski pointed out other factors playing a role in the decision.
“We employ college-age kids to work as leaders for these programs,” she said. “This summer job helps them pay for college tuition and other personal expenses.”
Koski noted that it’s unfair to ask the college-age students to wait for a possible job in the summer.
“They need to know now so they can look elsewhere for summer jobs,” Koski said.
If Directed Health Measures are loosened or lifted in the fall, the city is looking to have community events in the parks such as mini concerts or movies as well as offering a fall youth baseball league.
“Fremont isn’t the only community having to cancel activities and events,” Koski said. “We are probably one of the last communities to make this decision.”
Options regarding local swimming pools are being considered.
“We know for sure we won’t be opening on the traditional Memorial Day,” Koski said. “Other communities have already shut down pools for the 2020 swim season. We are still hoping for some kind of swim season. We just have to wait for DHM’s to be updated and go from there.”
