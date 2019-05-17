From softball to swimming, the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department is getting ready for summer.
Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, updated parks board members during a recent meeting.
Schwanke said about 75 summer workers, who range in age from 15 through their early 20s, have started paperwork for their jobs. The jobs include various types of work from serving as lifeguards at local swimming pools to working in the admissions office or on the playgrounds.
The men’s slow pitch softball leagues started for the season this week and the women’s will begin next week. Schwanke said there are about 13 men’s teams and five women’s. They’ll play all summer at Christensen Field with a tournament in August.
Baseball and Church League Softball start in June. Baseball has two leagues, which are co-ed. Those leagues include Little Sluggers for children ages 4 and 5, who haven’t attended kindergarten. It also includes youth Baseball, which is for children ages 5 and 6, who’ve been through kindergarten. Registration is closed and the teams are being formed.
Work is underway to get the Splash Station and Ronin Pool filled and ready for their openings on May 27, which is Memorial Day.
In other business, the board approved:
- Use of Christensen Field on Sept. 28-29 for a music festival to raise funds for those in Dodge County impacted by March flooding. The event will include local food and vendors and a silent auction.
- Use of Clemmons Park for an outdoor boot camp through the Fremont Family YMCA on Thursday mornings from June 4 through July 25.
- Use of local parks for one-hour, pop-up yoga classes during early morning hours and around sunset with specific times, dates and locations to be announced.
Schwanke said the department has had a couple of request by the public for use of the parks and the pools.
“The park board is very receptive and wants to allow as much as we can into the parks and have as much public involvement with the city as possible,” Schwanke said.