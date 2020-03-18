Participants in Special Olympics basketball game released from self-quarantine

Around 150 athletes and staff from a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA last month were released from self-quarantine Saturday evening.
The measure was taken after a participant tested positive for COVID-19 about a week after the event.
The participant, a 36-year-old Omaha woman, had recently returned from a trip from the United Kingdom with her father. Over 500 people at the Feb. 29 game were put into self-quarantine on March 7.
There is currently only one confirmed positive coronavirus case from the event, as the Douglas County Health Department confirmed a woman in her 30s had tested positive.
“This would have been somebody who actually worked at that event, not as an employee, but was involved in the event,” Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing said.
Three Rivers, whose jurisdiction includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, has tested 12 individuals, all of which have been negative. The state currently has 18 confirmed positive cases.
At a news conference on Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraskans should limit events to 10 people or less. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the cancellation of events with over 50 people for the next eight weeks.
Cory Piercy, head of delegation for the Special Olympics in Fremont, said he was happy that no team members, staff or volunteers from Fremont received the virus.
As of now, the Nebraska Special Olympics are not scheduled to have any practices or events for the rest of the month and are in discussion for its Spring Games, scheduled for April 3-5 in Lincoln.
“It is definitely not business as usual, but it is business as it will be going forward,” Piercy said. “It’s not looking promising at this time, but the safety and well-being of our athletes and families is the most important thing to consider.”
Three Rivers also released several recommendations, including:
- avoiding large group gatherings and events of 50 people or more;
- staying home if sick;
- practicing good hygiene habits such as hand washing and coughing into elbows;
- disinfecting and cleaning facilities and frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, railings and light switches; and
- practicing social distancing.
Symptoms of the coronavirus include a fever of 100.4 degrees or above, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The quarantine period for COVID-19 is two weeks.
For more information on the coronavirus or to enter screening for the virus, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396 or the 211 Coronavirus 2019 line.