Participants in Special Olympics basketball game released from self-quarantine

Around 150 athletes and staff from a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA last month were released from self-quarantine Saturday evening.

The measure was taken after a participant tested positive for COVID-19 about a week after the event.

The participant, a 36-year-old Omaha woman, had recently returned from a trip from the United Kingdom with her father. Over 500 people at the Feb. 29 game were put into self-quarantine on March 7.

There is currently only one confirmed positive coronavirus case from the event, as the Douglas County Health Department confirmed a woman in her 30s had tested positive.

“This would have been somebody who actually worked at that event, not as an employee, but was involved in the event,” Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing said.

Three Rivers, whose jurisdiction includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, has tested 12 individuals, all of which have been negative. The state currently has 18 confirmed positive cases.