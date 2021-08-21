Partnership providing car seats, Pack 'n Plays to young families

“A concern we were hearing was that many of the families didn’t have the appropriate car seat to get their bundle of joy home safely, as well as many of the necessary essentials needed for a newborn,” said Shawn Shanahan, executive director of Fremont Health Foundation. “Sixpence was a logical partner for this initiative, knowing the great work they have already been doing in the community.”

Thus, Sixpence used its funding to buy the car seats and other items.

Families in need of these essential items can reach out to Methodist Fremont Health or Sixpence.

As part of its OB/GYN nurse navigator program, Methodist Fremont Health also can identify many families who may benefit from the program.

Stoklasa also said Sixpence Home Visitor Coordinators Kiersten Elsasser and Erin Dostal are certified car seat technicians.

When a need has been identified, they meet with families at the hospital to properly install the car seats and provide car seat education before the baby goes home.

“I have two children of my own and I’m still learning how to properly install car seats, so knowing we can have two certified car seat technicians out in the community helping educate these families is tremendous,” Stoklasa said.