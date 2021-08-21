Partnership providing car seats, Pack 'n Plays to young families

Young families with newborns and toddlers need many items.
So Fremont Health Foundation and the Fremont Public Schools Sixpence program are partnering to provide:
* Car seats;
* Safe sleeping spaces; and
* Diaper bags filled with essential newborn supplies to families needing them.
Through this unique collaboration, 30 car seats, Pack ’n Plays and diaper bags will be distributed.
The effort began because Sixpence had extra funding.
“We wanted to give back to the community using that funding,” said Lauren Stoklasa, program director.
Sixpence serves only a small portion of the population in Fremont.
“But we knew there was a greater need in our community,” Stoklasa said.
So Sixpence began working with Tracy Moore, obstetric nurse navigator at Methodist Fremont Health.
“We knew by going through the hospital for partnership that Sixpence would have a chance to reach more people who are in need,” Stoklasa said.
Methodist Fremont Health delivers many babies to families in the Dodge County area.
“A concern we were hearing was that many of the families didn’t have the appropriate car seat to get their bundle of joy home safely, as well as many of the necessary essentials needed for a newborn,” said Shawn Shanahan, executive director of Fremont Health Foundation. “Sixpence was a logical partner for this initiative, knowing the great work they have already been doing in the community.”
Thus, Sixpence used its funding to buy the car seats and other items.
Families in need of these essential items can reach out to Methodist Fremont Health or Sixpence.
As part of its OB/GYN nurse navigator program, Methodist Fremont Health also can identify many families who may benefit from the program.
Stoklasa also said Sixpence Home Visitor Coordinators Kiersten Elsasser and Erin Dostal are certified car seat technicians.
When a need has been identified, they meet with families at the hospital to properly install the car seats and provide car seat education before the baby goes home.
“I have two children of my own and I’m still learning how to properly install car seats, so knowing we can have two certified car seat technicians out in the community helping educate these families is tremendous,” Stoklasa said.
Safe sleep is another concern.
Parents and their baby all need rest.
That’s where a Pack ‘n Play can assist. The portable sleeper-bassinet can be used from birth to age 2 and is designed to create a safe place for the baby to sleep.
Diaper bags and other essentials — like diapers, wipes, pacifiers, onesies, socks and blankets — will be part of the initiative as well.
“We are so happy to be partnering with Fremont Health Foundation on this initiative,” Stoklasa said. “We acknowledge that being a parent isn’t easy and know that some families struggle to make ends meet.”
Families need support.
“They shouldn’t have to feel like they are doing this alone,” Stoklasa said. “We want to help our families get off to a great start, and supporting them with these simple, but important tools is a great first step.”
Sixpence, which launched in the community in 2013, is a home-visiting program that serves families with the greatest need in the Fremont community. These families have children ages 3 and younger, or they’re expecting.
The agency helps provide parenting guidance and connects families with community resources. Parents can learn how to support their children’s language development and how to help guide their children’s growth during their early years and beyond.
“Addressing the social determinants of health in our community is a priority for Methodist Fremont Health – because caring for our community is what we do,” Shanahan said. “We can’t do it alone, and we are so happy to have Sixpence and Fremont Public Schools joining us in this effort. We are forever grateful for a community partner that not only witnessed the gap in our community, but also developed a solution.”
Stoklasa said families don’t need to have had their babies at Methodist Fremont Health to receive the items. They may call Melissa Heavican at Methodist Fremont Health at 402-727-3759 or they can may call Sixpence at 402-727-0496.
“One of the best parts is knowing that we can take two different community resources and come together to really serve the needs of the families in our community,” Stoklasa said. “Working with Methodist Fremont Health has been wonderful.”