Genna Faulkner knows it’s important to provide families with fun activities and information about community resources.

So the Fremont Family Coalition is planning a Party in the Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 7 at the Trinity Early Childhood Center, 250 N. C St., near downtown Fremont.

Families with children are invited to the event, which is free and open to the public. Free food, games, prizes and a variety of activities will be available. The site includes restroom facilities.

Faulkner is the early childhood community coordinator for coalition, which is hosting the event. She believes the party will offer families an opportunity to spend time together and provide information on community resources in a fun way.

She said 500 people attended last year.

FFC partners with first responders and other entities for the event.

Families will be able to enjoy Doughnuts with Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, Cookies with Cops from the Fremont Police Department and fidget toys with firefighters from the Fremont Fire Department.

Faulkner said the party provides families with positive interaction with law enforcement and other first responders.

A Nebraska Game and Parks Commission representative will have information about things families can do at the state lakes. FCC has rented a trunk from the commission. It includes insects in resin and is something parents can use to help make young kids aware of what’s in nature. Children will be able to take home a magnifying glass.

Nebraska Public Media will offer PBS Kids information with family programming that it provides.

The Fremont Family YMCA will have information on its services. So will PALS (Preparation for Adult Living Services), which focuses on education, employment, relationships, health and housing for young adults.

“They really focus on youth who have come out of the foster care system to help them transition to adulthood,” Faulkner said.

Each community resource entity will have a game and will give away items.

The event also will feature make-and-take stations at which attendees can make different craft items and a bubble station with a variety of bubble-making toys.

FFC will provide free items from food trucks.

“If families collect three stamps on the stamp card that we’re going to provide, then they’ll get a food voucher for each family member,” Faulkner said.

Food trucks include: Salt & Pepper BBQ, Sabor Costéo tacos, Nick’s Street Eats (hot dogs), Renita’s fruit and ice cream and Scouty’s Shaved Ice. Faulkner said Scouty’s is giving away shaved ice to attendees without them having to use their food voucher.

Faulkner said attendees are asked to park at the Fremont Area United Way parking lot at 445 E. First St., or The Bridge parking lot at 141 S. Union St.

FCC is partnering with Keene Memorial Library for Story Walks from each parking lot to the party. Each page of a book will be on a sign.

“You go from sign to sign and read the book,” she said. “You just follow the book and you’ll end up at Party at the Park.”

Volunteers will help with traffic flow from the parking lots to the party.

The event will include drawings for prizes. Prizes include a Henry Doorly Zoo membership, cosmic bowling at 30 Bowl, and yearly vehicle passes for the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. The Wishing Wheels organization donated two, 20-inch children’s bikes, each with a helmet and lock.

A company will have a semi-trailer truck in the parking lot at Fourth and C streets. Children will be able to climb into the truck’s cab.

Faulkner said after the 2019 flood, the COVID-19 pandemic and now inflation, the coalition wants to provide an opportunity for a family event, where families can gather without having to spend money.

And where they can learn about local resources, while having fun, too.