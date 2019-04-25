State Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 11:10 Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 275 and County Road 19 on the south edge of Hooper the Nebraska State Patrol said in a release.
A Dodge Dakota pickup was turning onto U.S. Highway 275 westbound from county road 19 when it collided with a westbound Ford Edge.
The passenger in the pickup, Janice Bade, 77, of Hooper, was killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup, Harold Bade, 85, was transported by helicopter from the scene with serious injuries.
The driver of the Edge, Carrie Marion, 48, of Omaha, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There were also two children and an adult passenger in the Edge. The adult passenger received minor injuries and the children were unharmed.