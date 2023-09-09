The investigation continues into a fatal accident that occurred early Saturday morning south of Fremont.

A press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said at about 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, the driver of a gray Hyundai SUV was driving west in the area of 400 S. Ridge Rd. when they lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a wooden fence.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and located a male passenger with significant injuries, the press release stated. The passenger was transported and later declared deceased at Methodist Fremont Health.

The crash remains under investigation, and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Rural Fire Department and Saunders County Sheriff's Office.