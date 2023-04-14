The Rev. Matt Parker remembers a kid named Zach.

Parker is associate pastor at Fremont Alliance Church, where he works with community groups and more recently helped with the congregation’s Reach Week.

But years ago, he was working with youth — including Zach — at another church.

“He was kind of a lost kid, who really had it rough,” Parker said of Zach. “He struggled with depression and anxiety.”

Throughout the years, Parker worked with Zach, who attended the youth group and church.

“I got a great opportunity to invest in his life – getting to know him and building a relationship with him,” Parker said. “We spent hundreds of hours together.”

Parker believes it’s important for Christians to invest in others, building relationships through which they can freely share the Gospel.

Today, Parker continues his relationship-building ministry at Fremont Alliance, where he served for about seven months. He plans to continue assisting the church’s small groups and hopes to see new ones form in the future.

Formerly from Upstate New York, Parker grew up in Auburn. He graduated from Weedsport Central High School in Weedsport in 2010. In 2015, he graduated from Davis College in Johnson City, N.Y. with a bachelor’s degree in Biblical studies with an emphasis in pastoral ministry.

He later served as assistant pastor at Perrysburg Alliance Church for six- and-a-half years. He mainly worked with youth, but also led missions’ activities, bringing missionaries to speak at the church. He played drums on the worship team.

Parker left Perrysburg in September 2022 and came to Fremont.

At Fremont Alliance, Parker oversees the small (community) groups, where church members gather to build strong relationships between themselves and with God.

“Our church has the goal of reaching up to God, into the church and out into the community and I want our community groups to emulate that,” Parker said.

Parker said the community groups are great and he wants to come alongside and help them in their ministry. The church has about eight groups and is looking to add three more groups this fall.

Besides working with the groups, Parker preaches some Sundays. He also worked with FAC’s Reach Week earlier this year.

Reach Week is a time when the church invites missionaries from around the world to share about their ministry. Ben Carey, a missionary to Germany, talked his work with people from Ukraine. The church also had a missionary from Central Asia.

More than 100 people attended the Tuesday and Friday night events that week when the missionaries spoke, he said.

Parker has a wife, Christi, and sons, Ace, 4 and JJ, 1. They enjoy going for walks and going to local parks.

“Fremont is a very, very welcoming and friendly community,” he added.

Parker enjoys his work.

“I’ve loved building relationships and getting to know people in the church,” he said.

Looking back, Parker thinks about the youth named Zach.

Parker appreciated the opportunity to build a relationship with him. He recalls having a conversation with Zach about learning to trust God with whatever he faced in life and letting the Lord direct him. Zach began doing that and his life began to change in different ways.

“His life totally turned around,” Parker said. “He is about to graduate from Bible college to be a pastor. He’s a great guy and one of my best friends now.”

Parker knows it’s important to take the time to invest in others.

“I don’t think you can lead people to Christ without building a relationship with them,” he said. “It takes a long time to build trust in that relationship where you can freely share.”